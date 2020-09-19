Deutsche Oper Berlin Announces Cast Change For 'The Best of Aida' Concert

Performances take place on September 19 and 20, 2020. Both concerts will be conducted by Giampaolo Bisanti.

Deutsche Oper Berlin has announced a cast change for its upcoming concert, The Best of Aida, OperaWire reports.

Russian soprano Elena Stikhinahas been replaced by Norwegian soprano Christina Nilsson for the concert.

Nilsson joins a cast that includes Judit Kutasi, Jorge de León, Patrick Guetti, Tyler Zimmerman, Byung Gil Kim, and Markus Brück.

