Berliner Ensemble Bring AMIR Starting 27 April

Amir comes to Berlin with the Berliner Ensemble starting Saturday 27 April, 2019. The play, written by Mario Salazar, currently has a closing night set for 30 May, 2019.

Staring Tamer Arslan, Laura Balzer, Elwin Chalabianlou, Nora Quest, Owen Peter Read, and Burak Yigit.

Amir is the son of Arabic immigrants. As stateless Palestinians, they cannot be deported, but neither are they really accepted. No residence permit means no work permit, no work means no integration. A spiral of rejection, frustration, anger and crime shapes the lives of Amir and his family. Amir is driven by his yearning for a "better" life. From his perspective, this simply means a life in material riches. But when he meets Hannah and falls in love with her, his views of the world and of his own circumstances are changed. He tries to escape his fate. Amir's is the story of a young migrant in Germany today: between total refusal and a desperate wish to assimilate, between a hyphened identity and clan affiliation.

While opening night is sold out, tickets are still available for purchase for the rest of the run and can be purchased at: https://www.berliner-ensemble.de/en/production/amir

Photo Credit: Berliner Ensemble





