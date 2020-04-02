Bayreuth Festival 2020 has been cancelled due to the health crisis.

"As an enthusiastic supporter of the Bayreuth Festival and the expressive music of Richard Wagner, I very much regret that we will not be able to enjoy the performances on the Green Hill this year," said Bavaria minister of art, Bernd Sibler. "For cultural life, the cancellation is a bitter loss. The long festival tradition has a high value in the Bavarian cultural state."

Tickets for the 2020 festival will be honored for the 2021 edition.

The festival was set to stage the premiere performances of the new Ring cycle, directed by Valentin Schwarz and conducted by Pietari Inkinen.

The festival's statement says that disruptions to rehearsal planning will cause the Ring cycle to "probably" not be presented until the 2022 season.

For more information, visit the Bayreuth Festival's website here.





