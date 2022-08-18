Bayerische Staatsoper Announces

Opera for € 10! The opera is offering discounted tickets for € 10 on all seats for young adults under 30. Use of the MVV transport system is also included in the ticket price.

As part of <30, standing places can also be purchased at a 50% discount at the box office for all performances. And: For all performances for which tickets are still available, there are <30 tickets for EUR 10 available at the evening box office.

WHO ARE THE TICKETS FOR?

For all young adults under 30. Photo ID must be presented as proof of age at admission.

WHEN AND WHERE ARE TICKETS AVAILABLE?

For ticket sales visit our <30 webshop

Here, you will also see what tickets are still available.

<30 tickets go on sale on the first Monday of each month for all <30 performances in the following month. Advance sales start online at 7 p.m. at www.staatsoper.de/u30shop.

If Monday is a bank holiday, sales begin one day later.

A maximum of four tickets per client and performance may be purchased.

DON'T MISS ANY <30 PERFORMANCE!

Occasionally, <30 tickets also go on sale spontaneously after the monthly sales date. For best results stay up-to-date via our Instagram feed or our Facebook group.

Or register here for our newsletter and receive regular updates about our <30 programme.

