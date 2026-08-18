YACHT ROCKIN' to be Presented at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

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Set sail for an evening of some of the most unforgettable music of the ’70s and ’80s when YACHT ROCKIN’ takes the stage at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre on September 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m., with a special 1 p.m. matinee on September 5.



YACHT ROCKIN’ brings together an all-star lineup of Southwest Florida’s premier musicians, whose collective credits include working and recording with members of Steely Dan, Yes, The Moody Blues, Bon Jovi, Goo Goo Dolls and Sly Stone, as well as Glenn Frey. Together, they’ll recreate the sophisticated, jazz-influenced rock, soaring vocals and silky-smooth harmonies that defined an unforgettable era of popular music.



Audiences can expect favorites from Ambrosia, Toto, America, Michael McDonald, Gary Wright, Steely Dan, Christopher Cross and many more—all performed live by exceptional vocalists and instrumentalists with plenty of room for the musicianship and incredible soloists that made this music so distinctive.



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