Violectric Halloween Rock Concert Illuminates Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Get ready for a frighteningly good time as Pompano Beach Arts presents Halloween Rock Concert featuring Violectric, the world’s only illuminated string rock band. Slip on your most spooktacular costume and enjoy a night of music from classic Tim Burton films, along with Violectric's original music recorded for the annual Halloween seasonal event Howl-O-Scream nationwide. Utilizing cutting edge technology, this band lights up every audience with their interactive performances. The concert is on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 7:30pm at Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Tickets are $25-35. For more information, Click Here

“We are thrilled to present this amazing award-winning acoustic and electric string ensemble,” said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. “These musicians guide listeners through an interactive auditory and visual journey with wireless lighted instruments and original arrangements of their repertoire of live rock 'n' roll history! The players are known to leave the stage and stroll around, creating photo opportunities and close-up encounters that prove they are truly playing their instruments, not using backing tracks or miming.”

Violectric is an acoustic and electric string ensemble founded and led by producer, recording artist, Governor of the Florida Chapter Board of the Recording Academy, and GRAMMYU Mentor Michelle Jones. Formed in 2008, they have performed internationally as a featured act, opening act, convention entertainment, and also provide music education programs throughout the U.S and Asia. Their custom arrangements of classic and modern rock tunes, ranging from Led Zeppelin to Metallica to SIA and other modern artists, cannot be heard anywhere else and are arranged by the members of the band making them completely unique. The musicians perform without sheet music, fully relying on their prodigious talent and memory to create unforgettable experiences.

They have opened for a variety of today’s major touring acts including Coldplay, Sting, Adam Levine, David Foster, John Legend, The Killers, Ne-Yo, Twenty-One Pilots, SIA, Rascal Flatts, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, LeAnn Rimes, Katharine McPhee, Ellie Goulding, Paris Hilton, Josh Groban, and many others.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach.