Violectric Halloween Rock Concert Illuminates Pompano Beach Cultural Center

The concert is on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 7:30pm at Pompano Beach Cultural Center.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 4 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Get ready for a frighteningly good time as Pompano Beach Arts presents Halloween Rock Concert featuring Violectric, the world’s only illuminated string rock band.  Slip on your most spooktacular costume and enjoy a night of music from classic Tim Burton films, along with Violectric's original music recorded for the annual Halloween seasonal event Howl-O-Scream nationwide. Utilizing cutting edge technology, this band lights up every audience with their interactive performances. The concert is on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 7:30pm at Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Tickets are $25-35.  For more information, Click Here

“We are thrilled to present this amazing award-winning acoustic and electric string ensemble,” said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. “These musicians guide listeners through an interactive auditory and visual journey with wireless lighted instruments and original arrangements of their repertoire of live rock 'n' roll history! The players are known to leave the stage and stroll around, creating photo opportunities and close-up encounters that prove they are truly playing their instruments, not using backing tracks or miming.” 

 

Violectric is an acoustic and electric string ensemble founded and led by producer, recording artist, Governor of the Florida Chapter Board of the Recording Academy, and GRAMMYU Mentor Michelle Jones. Formed in 2008, they have performed internationally as a featured act, opening act, convention entertainment, and also provide music education programs throughout the U.S and Asia. Their custom arrangements of classic and modern rock tunes, ranging from Led Zeppelin to Metallica to SIA and other modern artists, cannot be heard anywhere else and are arranged by the members of the band making them completely unique. The musicians perform without sheet music, fully relying on their prodigious talent and memory to create unforgettable experiences.

 

They have opened for a variety of today’s major touring acts including Coldplay, Sting, Adam Levine, David Foster, John Legend, The Killers, Ne-Yo, Twenty-One Pilots, SIA, Rascal Flatts, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, LeAnn Rimes, Katharine McPhee, Ellie Goulding, Paris Hilton, Josh Groban, and many others.

 

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach.




RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
Stephen Kings MISERY Comes to the Laboratory Theater of Florida in October Photo
Stephen King's MISERY Comes to the Laboratory Theater of Florida in October

Misery, by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King, opens October 20th at The Laboratory Theater of Florida. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

2
Darren Criss Brings A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Photo
Darren Criss Brings A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in November

Darren Criss: A Very Darren Crissmas comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:30PM. Learn more about the show and how to purchase tickets here!

3
DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA Comes To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Photo
DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA Comes To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW On October 11

The “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” North American tour kicked off Sept. 1 and is coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Wednesday, October 11 to entertain Disney Junior's most beloved super fans.

4
HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL Comes to TheatreZone Next Month Photo
HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL Comes to TheatreZone Next Month

Future stars of the stage collaborate with professional Equity actors in Heathers: The Musical, a joint production of Naples’ Theatre Zone and Florida Gulf Coast University’s Bowers School of Music. Learn more about the musical and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5
Music & Arts Community Center (11/18-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunday Chamber Music: Verona String Quartet
Music & Arts Community Center (2/25-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fantasticks
The Naples Players (1/18-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
The Naples Players (11/01-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Queen of Bingo
Arts Center Theatre (2/07-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play that Goes Wrong
The Naples Players (5/01-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense II: The Second Coming
Music & Arts Community Center (2/22-3/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jazz at the MACC: Swinging Holidays
Music & Arts Community Center (12/07-12/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE MOUNTAINTOP
Florida Repertory Theatre (12/12-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You