Tickets Now On Sale For Florida Repertory Theatre 26th Season

Single tickets for Florida Repertory Theatre's 26th season are now on sale. The 2023-2024 season opens to previews in the ArtStage Studio on September 19, and the nine-show professional season runs through May 19, 2024.



Single tickets start at $65/$61 for regular performances and $43/$39 for previews. Tickets for “Beehive: The 60s Musical” and “Hank Williams: Lost Highway” start at $69/$63. Single tickets are priced dynamically and the value increases with demand.



Subscriptions are also available and offer big savings with packages starting as low as $234 for six shows. Packages are available for 9, 8, 7, and 6 shows, and offer the best discounts, greatest flexibility, and a wide variety of options for all budgets and schedules. The popular Flex Pass offers the greatest flexibility and allows pass holders to lock into $58 tickets for the season after the minimum purchase of six tickets. Preview subscriptions sell out quickly for most plays, so the theatre recommends acting quickly to lock into those seats and save while supplies last. Premium subscriptions start at $342 (for six shows) and offer the biggest savings on premium seats.



Single tickets or subscriptions may be purchased by calling 239-332-4488 or by visiting Click Here. Box office summer hours are Monday through Friday, 10 AM – 1 PM.



According to producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen, Florida Rep's 2023-2024 season will be full of joyful laughter, electrifying drama, and beautiful, iconic music and the company looks forward to sharing the experience of live theatre with new and returning patrons.



Florida Rep's 26th season kicks off on September 19 in the ArtStage Studio Theatre with “Beguiled Again” featuring music by Richard Rogers, lyrics by Lorenz Hart, conceived by J. Barry Lewis, Lynnette Barkley, and Craig D. Ames, with musical arrangements by Craig D. Ames. This glamorous, romantic, and nostalgic salute to America's most beloved songwriting team, Rogers and Hart, features over fifty songs including “Bewitched,” “My Funny Valentine,” and many more.



The Historic Arcade Theatre opens October 27 with “The Legend of Georgia McBride” by Matthew Lopez. When a down-and-out Elvis impersonator's gig at a seedy, Florida bar is about to be replaced by a second-rate drag show, “the King” gets a make-over by some fabulous new friends and steals the show in this big-hearted and music-filled comedy.



The season continues in December in the Historic Arcade Theatre with “A Sherlock Carol,” a regional premiere by Mark Shanahan hot off two successful runs in London and New York. The worlds of Charles Dickens and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle collide in this inventive holiday whodunnit full of intrigue, suspense and a good helping of holiday cheer.



The surrealistic fantasy, “The Mountaintop” by Katori Hall opens December 15 in the ArtStage Studio. This gripping and electrifying drama imagines a chance encounter between Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and a mysterious stranger on the night before he is assassinated.



Florida Rep kicks off 2024 in the Historic Arcade with “Beehive: the 60s Musical” created by Larry Gallagher. This non-stop, energetic celebration of the powerful female voices of the 1960s features chart toppers from Diana Ross & The Supremes, Petula Clark, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, and more.



The modern American classic and Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “The Gin Game” by D.L. Coburn opens February 2 in the ArtStage Studio. This touching, heart-wrenching story follows two nursing home residents as they reflect on the highs and lows of their lives while playing game after game of gin.



On February 16, Ken Ludwig's “A Comedy of Tenors” opens in the Historic Arcade Theatre. This madcap comedy full of mistaken identities and bedroom hijinks is set in 1930s Paris where the concert of the century is about to take place… as long as the producer can keep his stars in line.



In March, “Hank Williams: Lost Highway” by Randal Myler and Mark Harelik is presented by a company of actor-musicians in the Historic Arcade Theatre. The musical features many of Williams hits like “Hey, Good Lookin',” “Move it on Over,” and follows the influential singer-songwriter's rise from humble beginnings, through career triumphs, and tragic death at age 29.



Florida Rep's season closes in the ArtStage Studio with an explosive masterpiece by David Mamet. “Oleanna,” opening April 19, is filled with electrifying dialog, blazing emotion, and an ending that will leave audiences talking for weeks. The riveting drama follows a college professor and his female student who become embroiled in an escalating war of words that transforms a serene college campus into a battleground for justice.



Continuing for the 2023-2024 season, all evening performances in both venues start at 7 PM, with the exception of Opening Nights (1st Fridays) which begin at the later 8 PM curtain time. Popular matinee performances begin at 2 PM on Wednesdays (Arcade), Thursdays (ArtStage), and selected Fridays (Arcade), Saturdays, and Sundays. Florida Rep's FREE parking opens two hours before every performance.



Visit www.FloridaRep.org to find production descriptions, show times, and cast lists, or to purchase tickets or subscriptions.



Florida Repertory Theatre performs in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry with free parking in the Fort Myers River District. Visit Florida Rep online at Click Here.