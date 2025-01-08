THE DA VINICI CODE to be Presented at The Belle Theatre in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The SWFL premiere of The Da Vinci Code, based on the international bestseller by Dan Brown, will come to life on stage at The Belle Theatre from January 10th to 18th, 2025. The captivating mystery thriller, which has captivated readers worldwide, will unfold with both matinee (2:00 p.m.) and evening (7:30 p.m.) performances.

Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $15 for students, with group rates available for groups of 10 or more. This thrilling stage adaptation promises to deliver the suspense and intrigue that fans of the book have come to love, with all the unforgettable characters and plot twists that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

The Da Vinci Code follows symbologist Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu as they unravel a complex web of secrets tied to the famous painting of the Mona Lisa. As they race against time, they are drawn into a historical puzzle with global implications.

This thrilling production promises to captivate audiences and leave them questioning the fine line between myth and reality. The Belle Theatre invites theatergoers to experience the excitement of this groundbreaking thriller live on stage.

Comments