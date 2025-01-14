Stand-up Comedy Continues in February at Florida Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Rep's stand-up comedy nights will return with comedian headliners from The Comedy Zone performing in the Historic Arcade Theatre from 7:00 – 9:00 PM on select Fridays throughout the 2024-2025 season. Upcoming comedy events feature William Sloan and Jeff Lluis on February 21, and Al Ernst and Cliff Hornsby on February 28.



Tickets for individual events start at $40 per person and include two house drinks. Premium upgrades are available for $55 per person. Tickets may be purchased online at www.floridarep.org or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



William Sloan headlines on February 21. The North Carolina native's comedy covers a wide range of topics, from personal experiences to current events. Sloan has worked with Bobby Collins, Tommy Davidson, Richard Jeni, Cedric the Entertainer, Wanda Sykes, Eddie Grossling, Jake Johannsen, Cory Kahaney, John Witherspoon, Frank Caliendo, George Wallace, Pablo Francisco, David Allen Grier, Michael Winslow, Richard Vos, Earthquake, Corry Holcomb, and Don 'DC' Curry.



Jeff Lluis opens for Sloan as a featured act on the 21st. Known for his uncanny ability to make his checkered past and real-life stories relatable to all types of audiences, Lluis weaves satire and punchlines into his anecdotes about living in Florida, his family values, and his other not-so-wholesome adventures.



Al Ernst headlines on February 28. Carnival Cruise Lines "Entertainer of the Year," has performed hundreds of corporate gigs in the last few years, because of his ability to combine rudimentary motivational speaking with non-confrontational humor. He was a professional wrestling announcer and the host of his own show, "A View from the Cheap Seats." His TV credits include all major networks and cable from CNN, TNN, ESPN, A&E, Comedy Central and HBO. Al was also featured prominently in a Wall Street Journal article with about clean comedy. With over 15 years on his way to “Destination: E-man Nation”, the audience is in store for one of the most memorable times of their lives.



Cliff Hornsby opens for Ernst as a featured act on the 28th. Hornsby kicked off his stand-up career at the ripe old age of 83. Now 84 years old and living in Longboat Key, Florida, Cliff is a graduate of McCurdy's Comedy Theatre and Humor Institute in Sarasota.



For more information about the comedians performing at Florida Rep, visit floridarep.org.

