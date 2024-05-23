Review: I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at Players Circle Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Let me say up front that I love going to Players Circle Theater. It reminds me of an old Mickey Rooney movie. I can almost hear someone saying, “Hey, kids! Let’s put on a show!”

The current production I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change directed by Robert Cacioppo is a complete delight. The cast of four, Natalie Brouwer, Shane Dinan, Amanda Ross, and Ted Wioncek, III, bring strong voices and impressive comedic skill to song after song about every facet of love. I laughed throughout the evening in gleeful recognition of many situations I’ve experienced.

The first act covers the ups and downs of dating. Each number was funnier than the last. Even the song titles projected on the wall drew chuckles as talented pianist Ricky Pope vamped in the blackouts between songs.

Brouwer and Dinan are adorably awkward as nerds who desperately want to be a babe and a stud, respectively. Costume designer Terri Schafer properly added the requisite piece of tape across the nose piece of Dinan’s glasses to reinforce the nerdity.

Brouwer and Ross were all too relatable bemoaning a “serious single man drought” as they gamely pretended fascination with what their clueless dates talked about endlessly.

Wioncek’s macho dude at a chick flick got funnier and funnier as he succumbed to emotion in a huge ugly cry. In contrast, clad in an orange jumpsuit, he aggressively and loudly commanded the space as a convict bullying Brouwer and Dinan into marriage as Ross, channeling a mashup of Dr. Ruth and Katherine Hepburn, egged him on.

The joys and challenges of marriage and parenthood were the topics of Act Two: New parents unable to restrain themselves from baby talk and showing photos to their still single friends. Older parents juggling the demands of their offspring to resurrect their sex life. Still older parents disappointed in a son who won’t settle down and give them grandkids.

A family road trip featuring the four cast members tooling around the stage on rolling office chairs in lieu of a car was ingenious.

Amidst all the hilarity, a couple poignant moments stood out. Brouwer in an earnest monologue, is nervous, embarrassed, and very brave, as she puts herself into the dating mart after her husband dumped her. And Dinan delivers a sweet anthem to mature love.

I guarantee you will see yourself somewhere in this production. You have until June 16 to join in the love fest. For tickets, call 239.800.3292.

