Led Zeppelin Tribute GET THE LED OUT to be Presented at BBMann in March 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GET THE LED OUT – A Celebration of “The Mighty Zep” will return to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 7:30PM.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. A GTLO concert mimics the “light and shade” that are the embodiment of "The Mighty Zep."

Whether it's the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove- driven rock anthems, it's their attention to detail and nuance that makes a Get The Led Out performance a truly awe-inspiring event!

Comments