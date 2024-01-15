Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's production of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION tells the story of Elvis as he grew from a young boy to the legendary star we all know him to be.

Elvis is played by William Draper, who did a fantastic job portraying this iconic figure. He had charisma, energy, and his singing was excellent - he sounded incredibly similar to Elvis, which is an impressive feat. Priscilla Presley is played by Kate Glennon, and I also thoroughly enjoyed her performance. I do wish that the show highlighted more of their relationship as it does jump around to different points in their lives, but these actors did a wonderful job in the roles regardless. I did really enjoy the portrayal of Elvis's relationship with his mother, Gladys (Carrie Wagner).

The rest of the cast and the ensemble also did a fantastic job performing each of the musical numbers, which included some of Elvis's most popular songs and also some of his less popular songs.

This production was directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, with scenic design by Robert Kovach, technical direction by Cody O'Dell, musical direction by Loren Strickland, lighting & video wall design by Chris McCleary, costume design by John P. White, wig design by Brandon T. Miller, costume coordination by Eryn Miller, props by Nate Rush, sound design/light tech by Abbey Dillard, stage management by Ian Rossin, artistic production/casting by Brian Enzman, and associate direction/choreography by Amy Fenicle. It takes a lot to bring the "king" to the Broadway Palm stage, and this creative team did a wonderful job making it happen. The lighting in this show really stood out to me, as there were many moments where Young Elvis and Elvis were on stage together, and lighting was used to show the separation. I appreciated that and thought it was clever.

If you're a fan of Elvis, I definitely recommend checking out ELVIS while it's playing on the Broadway Palm stage. It's a fun show filled with songs everyone knows and loves, including "All Shook Up," "Can't Help Falling in Love," "Love Me Tender," and many more. The show takes a deeper dive into Elvis's life, allowing him to become relatable to the audience in some ways - which in turn allows the audience gain a deeper appreciation for the infamous singer. Put on your "Blue Suede Shoes" and head to Broadway Palm for a fun, music-filled performance.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click the link below.