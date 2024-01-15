Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Running now through February 17

By: Jan. 15, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale- Live at 12:30pm Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale- Live at 12:30pm
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Broadway Palm Photo 3 Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Broadway Palm
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's production of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION tells the story of Elvis as he grew from a young boy to the legendary star we all know him to be.

Elvis is played by William Draper, who did a fantastic job portraying this iconic figure. He had charisma, energy, and his singing was excellent - he sounded incredibly similar to Elvis, which is an impressive feat. Priscilla Presley is played by Kate Glennon, and I also thoroughly enjoyed her performance. I do wish that the show highlighted more of their relationship as it does jump around to different points in their lives, but these actors did a wonderful job in the roles regardless. I did really enjoy the portrayal of Elvis's relationship with his mother, Gladys (Carrie Wagner). 

The rest of the cast and the ensemble also did a fantastic job performing each of the musical numbers, which included some of Elvis's most popular songs and also some of his less popular songs. 

This production was directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, with scenic design by Robert Kovach, technical direction by Cody O'Dell, musical direction by Loren Strickland, lighting & video wall design by Chris McCleary, costume design by John P. White, wig design by Brandon T. Miller, costume coordination by Eryn Miller, props by Nate Rush, sound design/light tech by Abbey Dillard, stage management by Ian Rossin, artistic production/casting by Brian Enzman, and associate direction/choreography by Amy Fenicle. It takes a lot to bring the "king" to the Broadway Palm stage, and this creative team did a wonderful job making it happen. The lighting in this show really stood out to me, as there were many moments where Young Elvis and Elvis were on stage together, and lighting was used to show the separation. I appreciated that and thought it was clever.

If you're a fan of Elvis, I definitely recommend checking out ELVIS while it's playing on the Broadway Palm stage. It's a fun show filled with songs everyone knows and loves, including "All Shook Up," "Can't Help Falling in Love," "Love Me Tender," and many more. The show takes a deeper dive into Elvis's life, allowing him to become relatable to the audience in some ways - which in turn allows the audience gain a deeper appreciation for the infamous singer. Put on your "Blue Suede Shoes" and head to Broadway Palm for a fun, music-filled performance.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click the link below.




RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
Arts Bonita Unveils Exciting Lineup Of Adult Theatre Classes For 2024 Photo
Arts Bonita Unveils Exciting Lineup Of Adult Theatre Classes For 2024

Arts Bonita has introduced its 2024 Adult Theatre Classes, providing a vibrant array of opportunities for individuals ages 16 and above.

2
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Ft. Myers/Naples! Winners include Florida Repertory Theatre, The Naples Players and more!

3
Palm Beach Opera Opens 2024 Season With TOSCA Photo
Palm Beach Opera Opens 2024 Season With TOSCA

Featuring high-voltage drama and a sensuous score, all set against the backdrop of real-life locations in Rome, Palm Beach Opera opens its highly-anticipated 2024 Season with Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca,” 100 years after that great composer’s death in November 1924.

4
Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre to Hold Auditions For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR Photo
Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre to Hold Auditions For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre is holding auditions for 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' in Bonita Springs, FL. Auditions are open to individuals ages 6 and above, with specific requirements for each age group.

From This Author - Elizabeth James

Elizabeth has always been a fan of the arts. She took dance classes when she was younger, and now she enjoys watching and supporting all the talented theatre performers in Southwest Flo... Elizabeth James">(read more about this author)

Review: ELF THE MUSICAL At Broadway Palm Dinner TheatreReview: ELF THE MUSICAL At Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Broadway Palm Dinner TheatreReview: HAIRSPRAY at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway Palm Dinner TheatreReview: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Review: A CHORUS LINE by Melody Lane Performing Arts CenterReview: A CHORUS LINE by Melody Lane Performing Arts Center

Videos

Watch a New Commercial for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Now Open on Broadway Video
Watch a New Commercial for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Now Open on Broadway
Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
Sunday Chamber Music: Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestral Fellows in Ft. Myers/Naples Sunday Chamber Music: Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestral Fellows
Music & Arts Community Center (5/05-5/05)
Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4 in Ft. Myers/Naples Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4
Music & Arts Community Center (4/20-4/21)
THE GIN GAME in Ft. Myers/Naples THE GIN GAME
Florida Repertory Theatre (1/30-3/10)
Jazz at the MACC: Music of Duke Ellington in Ft. Myers/Naples Jazz at the MACC: Music of Duke Ellington
Music & Arts Community Center (2/15-2/15)
Til' Death Do Us Part...Your First! in Ft. Myers/Naples Til' Death Do Us Part...Your First!
Charlotte Performing Arts Center (2/14-2/14)
Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass in Ft. Myers/Naples Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass
Music & Arts Community Center (2/17-2/18)
Jazz at the MACC - Who will we be?: A Jazz Suite about the soul in Ft. Myers/Naples Jazz at the MACC - Who will we be?: A Jazz Suite about the soul
Music & Arts Community Center (3/07-3/07)
Vanities in Ft. Myers/Naples Vanities
Arts Center Theatre (3/13-3/30)
The Fantasticks in Ft. Myers/Naples The Fantasticks
The Naples Players (1/18-1/28)
The Lifespan of a Fact in Ft. Myers/Naples The Lifespan of a Fact
The Studio Players (1/19-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You