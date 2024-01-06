Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Broadway Palm

Now through Feb. 17, 2024

By: Jan. 06, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January Photo 2 PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Comedy Show A CRACKER AT THE RITZ Returns to The Moe Auditorium at Arts-Bonita Photo 4 Comedy Show A CRACKER AT THE RITZ Returns to The Moe Auditorium at Arts-Bonita

Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Broadway Palm

Elvis has entered the building at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

Elvis: A Musical Revolution covers only the early part of Elvis’s life story. What’s included is how he revolted against his longtime manager Colonel Parker to make a televised comeback after a string of lackluster movies. This is the leather-clad Elvis, not the jump-suited one. To get to this point in his life, the show flashes back and forth between an eleven-year-old Elvis and how what he experienced as a boy shaped the man he became.

Of all the influences that informed him, his mother surely had the greatest impact. Carrie Wagner lovingly plays Gladys, whose gift of a guitar put his career in motion. The placement of her funeral as a production number at the end of the first act further demonstrates how big a part she played.

As the man himself, William Draper gyrates his heart out. He also believably portrays Elvis’s frustration at being under Parker’s thumb, not to mention having a wife, baby, and a whole lot of others dependent on him. And Gavin Wylie as young Elvis bravely carries a lot of the show on his slight shoulders.

Fans of Elvis will get a hearty dose of rock and roll. Although Draper falls a bit short on the lip curl, his resonant voice does credit to Elvis’s many hits. And we get some of the gospel music that was the foundation of Elvis’s style. James Major Burns is fiery as the Reverend exhorting his congregation as young Elvis soaks it all up.

For a nostalgic throwback to the fifties, break out your blue suede shoes and get yourself to Broadway Palm before February 17. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.



RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION is Now Playing at Broadway Palm Photo
ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION is Now Playing at Broadway Palm

Broadway Palm is kicking off 2024 with an all-new musical fit for The King, Elvis: A Musical Revolution playing December 30 through February 17, 2024. This official Elvis Presley bio-musical takes a closer look at the rock star and cultural icon whose impact shaped the history of music.

2
Florida Rep Hosts Stand-up Comedy Nights on Select Fridays Photo
Florida Rep Hosts Stand-up Comedy Nights on Select Fridays

Florida Rep has added stand-up comedy nights to its Season 26 line-up. Comedian headliners from The Comedy Zone will perform in the Historic Arcade Theatre from 7:00 – 9:00 PM on select Fridays.

3
REMEMBER: THE STORY OF ABE PRICE is Coming to Arts Bonita This Month Photo
REMEMBER: THE STORY OF ABE PRICE is Coming to Arts Bonita This Month

Don't miss 'Remember: A Tale of Resilience' at Arts Bonita - a powerful and immersive production by Gulfshore Playhouse and The Holocaust Museum.

4
ME, MYSELF & BARBRA: The Music That Made Barbara, Barbra Comes to The Willow After Nat Photo
ME, MYSELF & BARBRA: The Music That Made Barbara, Barbra Comes to The Willow After National Tour

Jenna Pastuszek and Joshua Zecher-Ross will bring ME, MYSELF & BARBRA: The Music that Made Barbara Barbra, to The Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park in Boca Raton for four shows January 12th-14th, 2024.

From This Author - Fran Thomas

Fran Thomas co-authored a play when she was in fourth grade primarily so she could have the leading role. She has loved theater ever since. She appeared in several community theater productiions ... Fran Thomas">(read more about this author)

Previews: C. S. LEWIS: FURTHER UP AND FURTHER IN at B. B. MannPreviews: C. S. LEWIS: FURTHER UP AND FURTHER IN at B. B. Mann
Review: BEGUILED AGAIN at Florida RepReview: BEGUILED AGAIN at Florida Rep
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Broadway PalmReview: HAIRSPRAY at Broadway Palm
Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway PalmReview: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway Palm

Videos

Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea Video
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
The Fantasticks in Ft. Myers/Naples The Fantasticks
The Naples Players (1/18-1/28)
Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in Ft. Myers/Naples Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Beethoven Symphony No. 4
Music & Arts Community Center (1/13-1/14)
Hamilton (Philip Company) in Ft. Myers/Naples Hamilton (Philip Company)
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center (4/23-5/05)
OLEANNA in Ft. Myers/Naples OLEANNA
Florida Repertory Theatre (4/16-5/19)
Jazz at the MACC: Music of Duke Ellington in Ft. Myers/Naples Jazz at the MACC: Music of Duke Ellington
Music & Arts Community Center (2/15-2/15)
The Lifespan of a Fact in Ft. Myers/Naples The Lifespan of a Fact
The Studio Players (1/19-2/04)
Route 66 in Ft. Myers/Naples Route 66
Music & Arts Community Center (4/10-4/28)
KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS in Ft. Myers/Naples KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS
Florida Repertory Theatre (2/13-3/03)
THE MOUNTAINTOP in Ft. Myers/Naples THE MOUNTAINTOP
Florida Repertory Theatre (12/12-1/14)
Jazz at the MACC - Who will we be?: A Jazz Suite about the soul in Ft. Myers/Naples Jazz at the MACC - Who will we be?: A Jazz Suite about the soul
Music & Arts Community Center (3/07-3/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You