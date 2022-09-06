Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Playing now through October 1!

Sep. 06, 2022  

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre opens their 30th season with a show highlighting all of their past seasons, BROADWAY PALM THRU THE DECADES.

Review: BROADWAY PALM THRU THE DECADES at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre BROADWAY PALM THRU THE DECADES was written and directed by Victor Legarreta, who has starred in, written, and directed shows at Broadway Palm for years. He also happens to star in this production, playing a father figure to a young actor playing his son, which alternates between Caisson Dobson and Eli Van Zanten. At my performance, I saw Caisson Dobson.

This musical revue also stars Holly Atwood, Cantrella Canady, Ryan Cavanagh, Kiana Raine Cintron, Joshua James Crawford, Jeleesa Levy, Matt Michael, Nik Olson, Ellie Roddy, Jon Rodriguez, Adriana Michelle Scheer, Emily Song Tyler, Bryce Valle, and Riley Vogel. This was an incredibly talented cast. In showcasing productions from each of Broadway Palm's previous season, they sang and danced to many popular Broadway songs. Review: BROADWAY PALM THRU THE DECADES at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre With songs from Singin' in the Rain, Beauty and the Beast, Guys and Dolls, The Sound of Music, Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages, and so many more, the show was filled with beloved classics. This cast more than does justice to every single one of them. With powerful vocals and fantastic dancing skills, this was an incredibly strong cast. Some highlights for me were Ellie Roddy as Sally Bowles from Cabaret singing "Cabaret," and Cantrella Canady as Miss Hannigan from Annie singing "Little Girls." I also loved a moment when the cast sang "Thank You For The Music" from Mamma Mia. It was a beautiful scene.

Review: BROADWAY PALM THRU THE DECADES at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Alongside Victor Legarreta, Amy Marie McCleary choreographed this production, with set design by Dom Lau, lighting design by Russell Thompson, video wall design by Chris McCleary, costume design by John P. White, costume coordination by Terri L. Schafer, sound design & light tech by Abbey Dillard, musical direction by Loren Strickland, stage management by Karl A. Smith, and casting by Brian Enzman. Each of these creative aspects was done incredibly well, bringing the show together cohesively. Broadway Palm's new video wall was a very creative and fun way to transition between each show.

Review: BROADWAY PALM THRU THE DECADES at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre There were so many fun numbers, and several heartwarming moments. With fun and energetic choreography, some very sentimental moments, and even some humorous moments, this was an incredibly entertaining production. I thoroughly enjoyed the tribute to each season, and it was fun to see which shows and songs were a part of this revue. I really appreciated that they weren't always the most popular songs from each show. There was a very nice variety, and I felt it really gave the audience a taste of what theatre truly is.

I would definitely suggest checking out BROADWAY PALM THRU THE DECADES while it's playing, until October 1. It has something for everyone, and with a fantastic cast and sweet storyline, it is a great way to open their monumental 30th season.

For tickets and more information, click the link below.


September 6, 2022

What did our critic think of BROADWAY PALM THRU THE DECADES at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre?
