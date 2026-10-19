Review: 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

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9 TO 5 at Broadway Palm was an entertaining, uplifting, and empowering production that celebrated the strength of women working together to create change. Directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, with assistant direction and choreography by Jeleesa Monet, the show brought plenty of energy, humor, and heart to this beloved musical.

Sarah Hayes as Violet Newstead, Emily Bacino Althaus as Doralee Rhodes, and Nia Alsop as Judy Bernly made a wonderful trio. I thought they were perfectly cast, and loved each portrayal of their respective characters. Their characters each faced their own challenges in the workplace, particularly under the thumb of their terrible boss, Franklin Hart, Jr., played by Jacob Medich. I especially appreciated how directly the show called out Hart's misogynistic behavior. Rather than glossing over these issues, the production confronted them head-on, using humor and sharp storytelling to highlight the unfair treatment women faced. Watching the women band together, take charge, and turn the tables on their boss was one of the most satisfying parts of the show. The message of female empowerment, solidarity, and standing up for what is right felt just as relevant today.

The production values also deserve special recognition. John P. White's costumes helped bring the era and characters to life, while Robert Kovach's set design created an effective and engaging setting for the action. Lucas Colon, as Music Director, did a fantastic job with the iconic music, capturing the spirit and energy of these memorable songs.

Another delightful touch was the inclusion of video clips of Dolly Parton throughout the production. They served as a lovely tribute to the legendary singer whose music and spirit are such an important part of 9 TO 5, adding an extra layer of charm to the show. It was really special and heartwarming to have her "sing" with the cast at the end of the show.

Broadway Palm's 9 TO 5 was a fun, spirited, and meaningful theatrical experience. With a talented cast, a strong creative team, memorable music, and an inspiring message about women supporting one another, this production was a wonderful reminder of what can happen when people stand together and refuse to accept the status quo - all while delivering plenty of laughs and entertainment. A thoroughly enjoyable production with a message worth celebrating. I highly recommend getting your tickets now at the link below.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 02 Hrs 20 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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