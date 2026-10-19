Review: 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Playing through November 14!
9 TO 5 at Broadway Palm was an entertaining, uplifting, and empowering production that celebrated the strength of women working together to create change. Directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary, with assistant direction and choreography by Jeleesa Monet, the show brought plenty of energy, humor, and heart to this beloved musical.
Sarah Hayes as Violet Newstead, Emily Bacino Althaus as Doralee Rhodes, and Nia Alsop as Judy Bernly made a wonderful trio. I thought they were perfectly cast, and loved each portrayal of their respective characters. Their characters each faced their own challenges in the workplace, particularly under the thumb of their terrible boss, Franklin Hart, Jr., played by Jacob Medich. I especially appreciated how directly the show called out Hart's misogynistic behavior. Rather than glossing over these issues, the production confronted them head-on, using humor and sharp storytelling to highlight the unfair treatment women faced. Watching the women band together, take charge, and turn the tables on their boss was one of the most satisfying parts of the show. The message of female empowerment, solidarity, and standing up for what is right felt just as relevant today.
The production values also deserve special recognition. John P. White's costumes helped bring the era and characters to life, while Robert Kovach's set design created an effective and engaging setting for the action. Lucas Colon, as Music Director, did a fantastic job with the iconic music, capturing the spirit and energy of these memorable songs.
Another delightful touch was the inclusion of video clips of Dolly Parton throughout the production. They served as a lovely tribute to the legendary singer whose music and spirit are such an important part of 9 TO 5, adding an extra layer of charm to the show. It was really special and heartwarming to have her "sing" with the cast at the end of the show.
Broadway Palm's 9 TO 5 was a fun, spirited, and meaningful theatrical experience. With a talented cast, a strong creative team, memorable music, and an inspiring message about women supporting one another, this production was a wonderful reminder of what can happen when people stand together and refuse to accept the status quo - all while delivering plenty of laughs and entertainment. A thoroughly enjoyable production with a message worth celebrating. I highly recommend getting your tickets now at the link below.
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