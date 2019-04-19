Registration is Now Open for Gulfshore Playhouse's Theatre Summer Camps

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional regional theatre, has opened registration for its 2019 summer camp programs, serving students ages 6 to 18.

Children who dream of going somewhere over the rainbow can take part in a production of "The Wizard of Oz" through the "Star in a Show, Jr." program. Running June 10 through 28, students ages 6 to 8 can participate in "Star in a Show Jr." for $375.

Younger students who enroll in the half-day program take on triple roles as Munchkins, Flying Monkeys, and Crows in the musical. The experience concludes with performances on June 27 at 7 p.m. and June 28 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A one-week program will be offered July 8-12. "Broadway Bootcamp" offers participation in songs, scenes and dances from some of Broadway's biggest hits. The camp is broken into two age groups:

Broadway Bootcamp, for ages 9 to 14, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. ($250 fee)

Broadway Bootcamp Jr. for ages 6 to 8, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. ($250 fee)

Both programs culminate in a recital on July 12 at 7 p.m.

To register, visit City of Naples parks and recreation offices or online at apm.activecommunities.com/naplesrec/Activity_Search. Need-based scholarships are available for all programs.

Gulfshore Playhouse Education is also presenting this summer "Les Misérables" through their Teen Conservatory program, a pre-professional musical theatre program for students ages 13 to 18. Directed by Broadway veteran Becky Timms of "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and "Cats," performances will be held Aug. 1-4 and 6-10 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 2, 4 and 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available by contacting 239-261-7529.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse Education summer programs, contact Hester Kamin, director of education, at 239-261-7529 ext. 207.

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theatre to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The Playhouse's work is inspired by a belief in the magic of theatre to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community.

This focus is also at the core of its newest endeavor - the creation of a cultural landmark facility in downtown Naples. Plans are currently underway for the new Gulfshore Playhouse Theatre and Education Center at Goodlette-Frank Road and First Avenue South, which will include two theatres and an education wing to support programming for children, adults, and families.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY (7529).





