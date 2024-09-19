RUMORS Comes to The Naples Players in Two Weeks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rumors, Neil Simon's uproarious crowd-pleasing farce, will open on October 2nd at The Naples Players (TNP). The production runs through October 20th, 2024, in the newly renovated Kizzie Theater - a hallmark of TNP's $22 million renovation. This production marks the second performance of the season presented by Porsche Naples.

Sponsored locally by Gallerie Indigo, Rumors is a fast-paced, side-splitting comedy that highlights Neil Simon's brilliance in weaving witty dialogue with absurd situations. The story takes place at a high-society dinner party with a missing host that descends into chaos as the guests scramble to protect their reputations. As gossip and misunderstandings pile up, the evening unfolds into a whirlwind of comedic mayhem.

This production is the first TNP show for cast members Peter Caporal, Mary Seslar, and Courtney Vanasse. Seslar, a former participant in TNP's youth theatre program, returns to the stage in a new role. Caporal, an alum of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, has several New York credits and recently starred in Father Nose Best in the 2024 Bonita Springs Short Film Festival's winning film. Vanasse, with previous stage experience in Chicago, Philadelphia, and Wisconsin also makes her TNP debut.

The show also holds special significance for Shelley Gothard who appeared briefly in TNP's original 2011 production of Rumors. Back then, Shelley spent most of her time backstage, controlling the house lights, performing sound effects, and assisting with stage setup. Now, 13 years later, she returns in the prominent role of Claire Ganz, describing her character as “the queen of the club and a gossip.” Shelley adds, “Claire is smart and a bit of a smartass, but she's also loyal to her friends and family.”

Shelley's involvement with TNP began 14 years ago when she sought volunteer opportunities. A veterinarian in Naples, Shelley found a community at TNP, sharing, “The Naples Players has become my second home – my second family. I know many of the volunteers and enjoy making friends and acquaintances among the new volunteers. I always enjoy my time, even though it is hard work.”

Directed by TNP veteran performer and director James Duggan, the ensemble cast also includes (in alphabetical order): Jody Cameron, Alanna Dachille, Tom Rex, Aricka Rode, and Matt Schwabauer.

