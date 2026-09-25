Players Circle Theater Announces 2026/2027 Season

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Seven Shows. One Intimate Stage. Players Circle Theater Announces “Love, Laughter, Legacy”

The 2026–2027 season brings Broadway favorites to Fort Myers, while Players Circle Studio welcomes students and adults for fall acting classes

The laughs are big, the stories hit home, and the actors are just a few feet away. Players Circle Theater invites audiences to its 2026–2027 season, “Love, Laughter, Legacy,” featuring seven professional productions running October 20, 2026, through June 6, 2027.

The company is also opening the classroom doors this fall. Beginning October 3, Players Circle Studio will offer acting classes for students and adults at its new Fort Myers rehearsal hall.

Players Circle brings professional actors and audiences together in a theater where no seat is more than six rows from the action. This season’s lineup ranges from the comic mayhem of The Nerd to the bluegrass romance of Bright Star, with holiday nostalgia, family surprises and compelling drama along the way.

“We’ve put together seven wonderful reasons to come to the theater this season,” said Robert Cacioppo, Artistic Director “There’s uproarious comedy, a beloved holiday classic, a beautiful Broadway musical and powerful stories that give us plenty to talk about on the ride home. We have an exceptional ensemble, and I can’t wait to see them take on these roles. Come for a favorite, take a chance on a title you don’t know, and let us surprise you!”

THE 2026–2027 SEASON

THE NERD

By Larry Shue

October 23 through November 15, 2026

An outrageously awkward houseguest turns an unsuspecting young architect’s life upside down in this Broadway farce. As the evening spirals out of control, friendships and loyalties are pushed to their limits. From the author of The Foreigner, this comedy finds plenty of trouble in a visit that goes on far too long.

Discounted previews: October 20 through 22

Sponsored by: Dennis Lapidus & Ann Marie Shields and Bob & Jane Breisch

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

By Joe Landry

December 4 through 23, 2026

George Bailey’s story comes to the stage as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with live sound effects and the atmosphere of a bygone radio studio. Adapted from the beloved holiday film, the play follows one man’s discovery of how much his life has meant to the people around him. Directed by Ted Wioncek III, the production offers a holiday outing for the entire family.

Discounted previews: December 1 through 3

Sponsored by: Dave & Cheryl Copham

SOCIAL SECURITY

By Andrew Bergman

January 8 through 31, 2027

Manhattan art dealers Barbara and David have their comfortable lives upended when Barbara’s outspoken mother moves in. Family tensions, unexpected romance and outrageous misunderstandings fuel this Broadway comedy from the author of The In-Laws and Blazing Saddles.

Discounted previews: January 5 through 7

Sponsored by: Mary McVay and Quenzel Marketing

MARJORIE PRIME

Jordan Harrison

February 12 through 28, 2027

Presented in its professional area premiere, this Pulitzer Prize finalist imagines a future in which technology allows people to revisit those they have lost. When an elderly woman begins speaking with an artificial intelligence version of her late husband, her family must reckon with their differing memories of the life they shared.

Discounted previews: February 9 through 11

Sponsored by: Bruce & Janet Bunch

BRIGHT STAR

Written by Steve Martin & Edie Brickell

March 19 through April 11, 2027

Set against the Blue Ridge Mountains, this Broadway musical pairs a bluegrass score with a story inspired by true events. A chance encounter reveals a secret that connects two lives across generations. Ted Wioncek III directs this musical romance about family, loss and the possibility of a second chance.

Discounted previews: March 16 through 18

Sponsored by: Darlene Arnold and Lou & Pat Dunning

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND

By Richard Hellesen

April 23 through May 9, 2027

At his Gettysburg farm, former President Dwight D. Eisenhower looks back on the decisions, sacrifices and accomplishments that shaped his life. Humor and candid reflection reveal the person behind the public figure in this portrait of presidential leadership and service.

Discounted previews: April 20 through 22

Sponsored by: Dee Whited & Lee Moore

SYLVIA

By A.R. Gurney

May 21 through June 6, 2027

Greg and Kate are settling into life as empty nesters in Manhattan when Greg brings home a street smart labradoodle named Sylvia. Kate has plans for their newfound freedom, but Greg’s devotion to the dog soon puts their marriage to the test in this comedy about companionship and a couple’s changing priorities.

Discounted previews: May 18 through 20

Sponsored in part by: Bob & Jane Breisch

Content advisory: Contains adult language

“Expect the unexpected this season,” cheered Ted Wioncek III, Associate Artistic Director of Players Circle Theater. “Every show takes you somewhere different. You may come for a laugh and find yourself caught up in a story that stays with you, or come for a familiar title and see it in a whole new way. That is what makes live theater so exciting. Once the lights go down, anything can happen, and when you are this close to the stage, you are right in the middle of it.”

YOUR TURN TO TAKE THE STAGE: FALL CLASSES BEGIN OCTOBER 3

Have a child who loves to perform? Always wanted to try acting yourself? Players Circle Studio invites you to make Saturday your time for theater.

Two eight week courses begin Saturday, October 3, 2026, with professional actors leading students through theater games, improvisation and scene work. Tuition is $199 per participant for each course.

“There’s something so rewarding about watching someone discover what they’re capable of,” said Kimberly Suskind, Director of Education at Players Circle Theater and instructor of Ready, Set, Act! “A student might arrive feeling nervous, and a few weeks later they’re volunteering to go first or making the whole room laugh. We want to give people the encouragement to try, the training to grow and the freedom to enjoy themselves.”

“I’m excited to welcome our young performers and adults this fall. You can learn so much when you give yourself permission to play!” stated AJ Mendini, Director of Outreach.

READY, SET, ACT!

Students in fifth through eighth grade will explore acting through theater games, improvisation, character work and scenes. The class gives young performers a supportive place to develop their skills and become more comfortable expressing themselves.

Instructor: Kimberly Suskind, Director of Education and ensemble actor

Schedule: Saturday afternoons beginning October 3

Students: Grades 5 through 8

Tuition: $199 for eight weeks

ACTING OUT!

Adults can explore acting while meeting others who enjoy theater. The course combines acting exercises, improvisation and scene work in a relaxed setting that encourages participation and connection.

Instructor: AJ Mendini, Director of Outreach and ensemble actor

Schedule: Saturday mornings beginning October 3

Students: Adults ages 18 through 99

Tuition: $199 for eight weeks

Both classes will meet at Players Circle’s new rehearsal hall, 10650 Metro Parkway, Suite 201, Fort Myers.

Registration is open now at Players Circle’s online registration page⁠. For more information, call 239-800-3292.

MAKE A SEASON OF IT AND SAVE

Get your theater dates on the calendar and enjoy savings throughout the season. Players Circle offers subscriptions for patrons who love having their seats reserved and flexible passes for those who prefer to choose dates as they go.

Regular subscriptions: Choose four to seven shows in a set series and save $5 to $10 per ticket. A $10 exchange fee applies.

Flex Pass subscriptions: Choose four to seven shows and select performance dates as you go. Save $5 per ticket, with free exchanges.

Preview subscriptions: Be among the first to see each production for $35 per ticket with a four to seven show subscription to a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday preview series. An exchange fee applies.

Subscriber benefits: Bring friends and family with $5 off additional tickets, plus receive invitations to special events.

Single tickets: $45 to $65 for regular performances, depending on seating location. Individual preview tickets are $40.

Rush Pass: Purchase four or more tickets for $25 each, usable on the day of a performance when seats remain available. Call the box office that day to check availability.

Student tickets: $20 for patrons under 18 or college students with valid identification. Call the box office to purchase.

Regular performances take place Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Opening weeks begin with Tuesday through Thursday previews and a Friday opening night. Consult the performance calendar for individual dates and holiday adjustments.

RESERVE YOUR SEATS

Players Circle Theater is located at 13211 McGregor Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33919. Parking is free. Wheelchair seating is available with advance notice, and complimentary hearing assistance headsets are available.

Purchase tickets and subscriptions at PlayersCircleTheater.com⁠ or call 239-800-3292.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 09 Hrs 52 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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