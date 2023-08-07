Opera Naples Celebrates Italian Culture And Cuisine With EUROFEST, August 15

The dining affair will feature a fabulous three-course Italian menu paired with exquisite live opera for an unforgettable evening downtown.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: A CHORUS LINE by Melody Lane Performing Arts Center Photo 3 Review: A CHORUS LINE by Melody Lane Performing Arts Center
Tickets Now On Sale For Florida Repertory Theatre 26th Season Photo 4 Tickets Now On Sale For Florida Repertory Theatre 26th Season

Opera Naples Celebrates Italian Culture And Cuisine With EUROFEST, August 15

Opera Naples Celebrates Italian Culture And Cuisine With EUROFEST, August 15

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organizations, invites patrons to enjoy EuroFest 2023: La Dolce Vita on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The evening begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at Alberto's on Fifth, 868 5th Ave S., Naples. The dining affair will feature a fabulous three-course Italian menu paired with exquisite live opera for an unforgettable evening downtown.

EuroFest will include live performances by baritone Jeffrey Goldberg and soprano Claudia Cespedes Calderon with piano accompaniment by Robin Shuford Frank, director of education and community outreach. Ramón Tebar, artistic and music director, will provide insights into Opera Naples' exciting upcoming season and annual Festival Under the Stars.

Jeffrey Goldberg is a baritone with a voice praised as “rousing, full-throated,” and “ringing,” that has performed such roles as Gugliemo from Mozart's “Così fan tutte,” Dr. Falke and Eisenstein in “Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss, Claudio in Berlioz's “Beatrice et Benedict,” Bartolo and Antonio from Mozart's “Le nozze di Figaro,” Peter in Humperdink's “Hansel and Gretel,” Simone in Puccini's “Gianni Schicchi,” and Howard in the Chicago premiere of “Dog Days” by David T. Little, as well as several partial roles. He has also performed with Pacific Symphony in their Opera for Kids! productions of Gilbert and Sullivan's “The Pirates of Penzance,” and Humperdink's “Hansel and Gretel.” On the concert stage, he has performed the solo in several beloved masterworks, including Handel's “Messiah,” Mozart's “Requiem,” and Beethoven's “Symphony No. 9.” He is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he obtained a master's degree in voice and opera, and before that, Chapman University where he obtained a bachelor's in vocal performance.

Claudia Cespedes Calderon is a Peruvian soprano with extensive experience as both a soloist and choir member. She was a member of the National Children's Choir of Peru and prepared for the National Conservatory of Music under Maria Elena Ricra. Despite pandemic challenges, she earned a scholarship to study voice performance at Florida Gulf Coast University with Jeanie Darnell. Claudia won Third Prize in the National Association of Teachers of Singing and Second Place in the Elite Music International competition. She has performed at Carnegie Hall and is part of the Florida Voice Experience summer program, whose artistic director is Sherrill Milnes. In this program she studies with teachers like Manny Perez, Marquita Lister, and Beth Roberts. She will graduate from FGCU this year with many musical projects for the future.

Alberto's on Fifth is a fine Italian restaurant nestled in the heart of 5th Avenue South in Naples offering luxurious authentic cuisine, the highest quality ingredients and a friendly atmosphere. Chef Alberto Varetto, who began his career as a culinary prodigy at age 12, has curated a menu based on influences from the traditional food of Northern Italy combined with a touch of carefully balanced contemporary flair. Alberto's has been voted No. 1 Best Italian restaurant in Naples and 5th highest-rated restaurant overall on TripAdvisor.

Tickets are $150 per person which includes a meal, tax and gratuity, plus delightful entertainment. To reserve tickets, contact 239-963-9050 or visit Click Here

Dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring prominent international performers and directors, Opera Naples is an artistic powerhouse. Since its inception, the company has presented well-known grand operas such as “La Bohème,” “Carmen,” “Faust,” “La Traviata,” “Madama Butterfly,” “Rigoletto,” “Tosca” and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through various programs, including in-school programs and performances in Lee and Collier counties, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also committed to nurturing the region's promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of revered opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses. The company has earned local, regional and state government support. For more information, visit Click Here or contact info@OperaNaples.org.




RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
Tickets Now On Sale For Florida Repertory Theatre 26th Season Photo
Tickets Now On Sale For Florida Repertory Theatre 26th Season

Single tickets for Florida Repertory Theatre's 26th season are now on sale. The 2023-2024 season opens to previews in the ArtStage Studio on September 19, and the nine-show professional season runs through May 19, 2024.

2
Review: A CHORUS LINE by Melody Lane Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: A CHORUS LINE by Melody Lane Performing Arts Center

What did our critic think of A CHORUS LINE by Melody Lane Performing Arts Center?

3
Naples TheatreZone Appoints New Board Members Photo
Naples' TheatreZone Appoints New Board Members

TheatreZone, Naples' premier musical theatre, has tapped Rebecca (Becky) Gust as its new board president, and Suzanne Todd as a new board member, announced Mark Danni, TheatreZone's founding artistic director.

4
A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS to Play Fort Myers in November Photo
A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS to Play Fort Myers in November

MagicSpace Entertainment's national tour of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS will return to the road to visit 30 cities this holiday season including Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW for 2 shows on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE MOUNTAINTOP
Florida Repertory Theatre (12/12-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vanities
Arts Center Theatre (3/13-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!
The Naples Players (2/14-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
Florida Repertory Theatre (10/24-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dining Room
The Naples Players (10/04-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (8/04-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GIN GAME
Florida Repertory Theatre (1/30-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS
Florida Repertory Theatre (2/13-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Producers
The Naples Players (3/13-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play that Goes Wrong
The Naples Players (5/01-5/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You