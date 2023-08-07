Opera Naples Celebrates Italian Culture And Cuisine With EUROFEST, August 15

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organizations, invites patrons to enjoy EuroFest 2023: La Dolce Vita on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The evening begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at Alberto's on Fifth, 868 5th Ave S., Naples. The dining affair will feature a fabulous three-course Italian menu paired with exquisite live opera for an unforgettable evening downtown.

EuroFest will include live performances by baritone Jeffrey Goldberg and soprano Claudia Cespedes Calderon with piano accompaniment by Robin Shuford Frank, director of education and community outreach. Ramón Tebar, artistic and music director, will provide insights into Opera Naples' exciting upcoming season and annual Festival Under the Stars.

Jeffrey Goldberg is a baritone with a voice praised as “rousing, full-throated,” and “ringing,” that has performed such roles as Gugliemo from Mozart's “Così fan tutte,” Dr. Falke and Eisenstein in “Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss, Claudio in Berlioz's “Beatrice et Benedict,” Bartolo and Antonio from Mozart's “Le nozze di Figaro,” Peter in Humperdink's “Hansel and Gretel,” Simone in Puccini's “Gianni Schicchi,” and Howard in the Chicago premiere of “Dog Days” by David T. Little, as well as several partial roles. He has also performed with Pacific Symphony in their Opera for Kids! productions of Gilbert and Sullivan's “The Pirates of Penzance,” and Humperdink's “Hansel and Gretel.” On the concert stage, he has performed the solo in several beloved masterworks, including Handel's “Messiah,” Mozart's “Requiem,” and Beethoven's “Symphony No. 9.” He is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he obtained a master's degree in voice and opera, and before that, Chapman University where he obtained a bachelor's in vocal performance.

Claudia Cespedes Calderon is a Peruvian soprano with extensive experience as both a soloist and choir member. She was a member of the National Children's Choir of Peru and prepared for the National Conservatory of Music under Maria Elena Ricra. Despite pandemic challenges, she earned a scholarship to study voice performance at Florida Gulf Coast University with Jeanie Darnell. Claudia won Third Prize in the National Association of Teachers of Singing and Second Place in the Elite Music International competition. She has performed at Carnegie Hall and is part of the Florida Voice Experience summer program, whose artistic director is Sherrill Milnes. In this program she studies with teachers like Manny Perez, Marquita Lister, and Beth Roberts. She will graduate from FGCU this year with many musical projects for the future.

Alberto's on Fifth is a fine Italian restaurant nestled in the heart of 5th Avenue South in Naples offering luxurious authentic cuisine, the highest quality ingredients and a friendly atmosphere. Chef Alberto Varetto, who began his career as a culinary prodigy at age 12, has curated a menu based on influences from the traditional food of Northern Italy combined with a touch of carefully balanced contemporary flair. Alberto's has been voted No. 1 Best Italian restaurant in Naples and 5th highest-rated restaurant overall on TripAdvisor.

Tickets are $150 per person which includes a meal, tax and gratuity, plus delightful entertainment. To reserve tickets, contact 239-963-9050 or visit Click Here

Dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring prominent international performers and directors, Opera Naples is an artistic powerhouse. Since its inception, the company has presented well-known grand operas such as “La Bohème,” “Carmen,” “Faust,” “La Traviata,” “Madama Butterfly,” “Rigoletto,” “Tosca” and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through various programs, including in-school programs and performances in Lee and Collier counties, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also committed to nurturing the region's promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of revered opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses. The company has earned local, regional and state government support. For more information, visit Click Here or contact info@OperaNaples.org.