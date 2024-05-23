FALSETTOS to be Presented at The Belle in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just in time for Pride month, Falsettos comes to The Belle stage from June 7th - 16th. Falsettos is a Hilarious, heartbreaking and utterly unique contemporary musical by William Finn and James Lapine - winner of two 1992 Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical, and nominated for five 2016 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical.

The story of a neurotic New Yorker named Marvin, who leaves his wife Trina and young son Jason to live with his lover, Whizzer. In time, Trina marries his psychiatrist, Whizzer leaves him, and Marvin ends up alone. Two years later, Marvin and Whizzer reunite on the eve of Jason's bar mitzvah, just as AIDS is beginning its insidious spread. With the help of their neighbors, Charlotte and Cordelia, Marvin and his entire family learn to grow up and face their future with love and dignity.

It's a hilarious yet moving look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

Tickets just $25 for adults at all performances, and student tickets available for $15 with ID. Enjoy an affordable night out in Southwest Florida, support local and celebrate PRIDE!

Purchase tickets online: TheBelleTheatre.com or by calling, 239-323-5533.

Please be advised, Falsettos contains adult themes and language that may not be suitable for all ages.

