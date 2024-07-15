Matt Fraser to Perform at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Matt Fraser Thursday, December 19 at 7:30PM – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10AM and can be purchased online, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office. Matt Fraser is America's Top Psychic Medium and star of the hit television series on E! Entertainment. His sold-out live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope & laughter to a global audience of fans and followers from all around the world.

From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship.

Performance Date / Time: Thursday, December 19 – 7:30PM* Ticket Prices: $39.50*, $49.50*, $59.50*, $74.50*, $99.50*

*All shows, dates, times and ticket prices are subject to change. Prices do not include processing fees and sales tax.



