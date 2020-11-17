JUST FOR LAUGHS Celebrates Women In Performance

Tune in on Friday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Comedy/variety show JUST FOR LAUGHS returns to The Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs on Friday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. for a special Valentine's Day show in the Moe Auditorium and Film Center, featuring comedians, music, sketches and comedy improvisation.

The event utilizes a variety show format to introduce and feature four comediennes over the course of the evening sprinkled with songs, monologues and a bit of audience interaction. Sheena Reagan, a former "Florida's Funniest Female" will headline the evenings, joined by Kristina Montuori and Valerie Storm (pictured), known for Nickelodeon's Mom's Night Out and for her appearances on The Bob and Tom Show.

Accompanist Lin Hart returns on piano to accompany vocalist Emily Hart in sidesplitting, musically-perfect song. The show is hosted by vocalist and emcee Frank Blocker, best known for his years at Manhattan's Stage Left Studio in long-running solo shows and appearances with the notorious Forbidden Kiss LIVE! Special guests for this event celebrating women in the performing arts will be local actress Brianna Rodriguez Day performing a comedic monologue and joining in for some of the evening's fun.

Part of Center for monthly series featuring live theatre, JUST FOR LAUGHS takes place every three months in rotation with FUNNY SHORTS LIVE! and the STAGED READING SERIES.

JUST FOR LAUGHS will be performed Friday, November 20 7:30pm in the Moe Auditorium and Film Center, located at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Beach, Florida. For more information, call 239-495-8989. Tickets are $20 online at www.artcenterbonita.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You