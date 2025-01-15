JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Begins Performances At The Laboratory Theater Of Florida In February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Laboratory Theater of Florida will present the iconic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar from February 28th - March 23rd.

With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, Jesus Christ Superstar is a rock opera that has captivated audiences for over 50 years. Told from Judas Iscariot's point of view, the show focuses on the final week of the life of Jesus of Nazareth.

Artistic Director Todd Lyman says, “This production of Jesus Christ Superstar aims to strip away the reverence and present a raw, human story of faith, doubt, and betrayal, exploring the timeless themes of power, celebrity, and the price of revolution through a contemporary lens.

Utilizing innovative staging, dynamic choreography, and powerful rock music to delve into the characters' complexities and the enduring relevance of their struggles to create a visceral and emotionally charged experience that resonates with today's audiences.

This is not a traditional religious spectacle, but an examination of human nature. It is more a reflection on the dangers of blind faith and the importance of critical thinking. We invite you to join us on this journey as we rediscover the passion and power of this iconic rock opera.

From its electrifying score to its revolutionary storytelling, Jesus Christ Superstar continues to captivate audiences around the globe with its powerful message and unforgettable music. Set against the backdrop of Jesus Christ's final days, this groundbreaking musical takes audiences on a riveting journey through faith, betrayal, and redemption. With its dynamic blend of rock, gospel, and contemporary music, Jesus Christ Superstar transcends the boundaries of traditional theater, creating an immersive experience that speaks to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Directed by Annette Trossbach, with music direction by W. Earl Sparrow Jr., and choreography by Erica Fiore, this show features Aseem Upadhyay (Jesus), Cameron Rogers (Judas), Brasheena Kinney (Mary Magdelene), Jonattan Declet (Peter), Daniel Kinney (James and U/S for Jesus), Derek Kemp ( Simon Zealotes ad U/S for James), Dominic Abney (Caiaphas), Brittany Ringsdore (King Herod), Trace Meier (Pontius Pilate), Jency Emo (Annas), Riley Hart (Sould Girl), and Tracy Weaver, Tillman Emo, Christian Rivero, Guineere Bortnicker-Kiniry, Laura Perera, Raul Morales, and Cierra Lindo (ensemble).

This musical is rated for all ages.

Performance Dates:

February 28 at 7:30 pm. March 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 7:30 pm March 2, 9, 16, 23 at 2 pm.

Special Events: Half-price preview nights: February 26, 26 at 7:30 pm Staging Teen Success Through Theater: March 1 at 7:30 pm Sensory Friendly Performance: March 20th at 7:30 pm.



Tickets are $42 each or $15 for students with valid student IDs. There are half-priced previews on June 5th and 6th, and a new Thursday night special ticket price of $37 each for adults. For tickets, please call the box office at 239.218.0481 or online at www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com.

