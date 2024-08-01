History Fort Lauderdale Pays Tribute To Hispanic Heritage Month 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



History Fort Lauderdale will present its third annual “Viva Fort Lauderdale: Celebrating Hispanic Art & Culture” exhibit showcasing creativity from our Latin community. The exhibit will run from September 19 through October 15 during Hispanic Heritage Month. This fine art exhibit will feature work from local artists-in-residence including Leonardo Montoya (Colombia), Lifrancis Rojas (Venezuela), Isabel Perez Salazar (Venezuela) and Florencia Clement de Grandprey(Spain). The exhibit will open with a free artist meet and greet reception and preview at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the New River Inn (231 Southwest Second Avenue).

“History Fort Lauderdale is proud of its annual tradition of promoting Hispanic Heritage Month through the lens of some of our talented award-winning artists-in residence,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “So much of our daily life is beautifully influenced by Latin cultural contributions and we invite guests of all ages to enjoy this year’s curated collection of lively, inspiring works from contemporary creators.”

History Fort Lauderdale hosts a variety of engaging multicultural experiences, year-round. It seeks to bring awareness to the community through both traveling exhibits and multiple permanent exhibits including “Women Trailblazers,” “Fort Lauderdale – the Early Years,” “The African American Experience,” “Fashion & Musical Theatre,” “From Dugouts to Dream Yachts: the story of boatbuilding along the New River,” Seminole Arts & Culture,” “New River Archaeology,” and “Take PRIDE, a retrospective on LGBTQ life in South Florida.”

Guests may register for the free preview reception at https://bit.ly/HFLVivaFTLPreview2024.

“Viva Fort Lauderdale: Celebrating Hispanic Art & Culture” is sponsored by the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Jan and Ed Crocker Unrestricted Fund, Leo M. and Alice J. Rutten Fund and The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund. Additional funding is provided, in part, by Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward County Cultural Council and Visit Lauderdale.

History Fort Lauderdale is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with docent guided tours, daily, at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Group walking tours are available upon special request. Admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military, and children ages six and under. Tickets are available online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets.

For more information about History Fort Lauderdale, please call (954) 463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/ftlhistory,on Instagram @ftlhistory and on Twitter @FTLHistory. Subscribe to us on YouTube at youtube.com/user/FTLhistory.

