HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Comes to TheatreZone

Kick off holiday festivities this December with a feast for the senses at a performance of Home for the Holidays Dec. 20-22, TheatreZone’s eighth annual production of its traditional season opener. The popular holiday musical features an all-star cast and treats audiences with memorable songs, exuberant choreography and colorful costumes.

Home for the Holidays will be performed on Friday and Saturday, December 20 and 21, at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, December 21 and 22, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $50 to $85, depending on seat selection.

The musical was created by TheatreZone’s Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni in 2016. “I wanted to create a fun and festive show to get everyone in the holiday spirit,” Danni said. “It’s also our welcome to the launch of TheatreZone’s 20th season.”

The musical stars a cast of eight adult professional performers and a troupe of adorable children. Together, the cast performs holiday songs and lively dance routines choreographed by TheatreZone’s Associate Artistic Director Karen Molnar Danni.

A seven-piece professional band is directed by Charles Fornara. “Every year, our song lineup changes to mix in modern songs with classics,” Danni said. “The song lineup this year includes

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”; “Jingle Bell Rock”; “Just Put One Foot in Front of the Other”; “Heat Miser, Freeze Miser”; “Disco Santa”; “All I Want for Christmas,” and “Merry Christmas Darling.”

“The energetic cast, creative costumes, live band and funny banter give the show a fun atmosphere in tune with the joyful season,” Danni said.

Cast members include TheatreZone favorites Adolpho Blaire, returning for his 21st TheatreZone show (Little Me, Amadeus, Rock of Ages, Home for the Holidays); Vince Wingerter (Bonnie & Clyde, Little Me); Luke Danni (Mystery of Edwin Drood, Gypsy, Home for the Holidays); Jennifer Wingerter (Carrie: the Musical, Million Dollar Quartet); Rachael Lord (Bonnie & Clyde, Bright Star), and three triple-threat performers making their TheatreZone debuts: Will Knoop, Jasmine Vizena and Giselle Myer.

