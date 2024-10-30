Gulfshore Playhouse to Open the Struthers Studio With EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast and creative team has been announced for the poignant and unforgettable play Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe. This play marks the opening of the new Struthers Studio, the black box theatre space, in the Baker Theatre and Education Center (100 Goodlette-Frank Road South, Naples, FL 34102). Starring Jeffrey Binder, Every Brilliant Thing is directed by Risa Brainin and opens on November 14, 2024 and runs through December 15, 2024. Preview performances are November 10, 12, 13, 2024. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

“I could not be more excited to christen the Struthers Studio with this touching and heartwarming one-man play,” said Kristen Coury. “And who better to welcome audiences into this black box space than the beloved Jeff Binder. Every Brilliant Thing will have you laughing, crying, reminiscing, and reminding yourself what it means to be human. This play is the catharsis we all need right now.”

"I’m thrilled to join Kristen Coury, Joel Markus, and the whole Gulfshore team to open the new Struthers Studio space with Every Brilliant Thing,” said Director Risa Brainin. “The play’s themes of finding joy in adversity resonate deeply, and the intimate setting of the studio allows for a completely immersive experience. We’ve created an environment that is warm and welcoming where the audience becomes an integral part of the storytelling from the moment they step into the theatre. I’m especially excited to be working with talented local favorite Jeffrey Binder who brings so much heart and humor to this role."

#1) Ice cream. #2) Kung Fu movies. #3) Burning things. #4) Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. #5) Construction cranes. #6) Me.

What are the brilliant things that make your life worth living?

In this one-of-a-kind production, the audience is invited to help tell the story. Our storyteller began his own list at age seven to help his depressed mother through an episode and ended up transforming the way he looked at the world. Swinging from despair to hope, this one-man show will surprise you with its humor, compassion, and hope. The result is a poignant and unforgettable, immersive theatrical experience.

Starring as our storyteller is Jeffrey Binder, who returns to the Gulfshore Playhouse stage after his acclaimed role in the world premiere of The Refugees last season. Additionally, he served as Gulfshore Playhouse’s Associate Artistic Director for six seasons. Binder has performed on Broadway, Off-Broadway, Regionally, and in London’s West End as well as on television and in film. Broadway credits include The Lion King, Lieutenant of Inishmore (Original Broadway Cast), Mary Poppins, and Side Man. For Gulfshore Playhouse he has been seen in another one-person play, Higher (filmed, also playwright), as well as An Iliad, Scapino, My Fair Lady, Holmes and Watson, Hound of the Baskervilles, and The Price.

Leading the creative team is Risa Brainin as director. Brainin served as Artistic Director of Shakespeare Santa Cruz, Associate Artistic Director for both Kansas City Repertory Theatre and Indiana Repertory Theatre, and Resident Director at the Guthrie Theater. Other creative team members include Scenic and Costume Designer Ann Sheffield(Broadway’s Anything Goes and Grand Hotel), Lighting Designer Michael Klaers (Florida Studio Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, the Guthrie Theater), Sound Designer Gaurav Mishra (performs as Enyn), and Production Stage Manager Kelli Karen (She Loves Me, The Refugees).

Comments