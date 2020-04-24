Gulfshore Playhouse to Host Michael Cassera For Next Week's ARTFUL DISTANCING

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional theater, will host acclaimed casting director Michael Cassera for next week's Artful Distancing on Wednesday, April 29 at 3 p.m. via Zoom.

Based in New York, Cassara will take participants on an inside look into the dynamic world of professional theater auditions, casting calls and talkbacks. Cassara has cast hundreds of productions across the country, including Gulfshore Playhouse. He'll also offer up audition tips along the way.

"As always, Gulfshore Playhouse has made lemonade from lemons," said a first-time Artful Distancing participant. "When the whole world is feeling more than a bit isolated, suddenly on the screen appears familiar faces talking about interesting things. A wonderful contact with other people and with the theater."

Artful Distancing is a weekly theater discussion program that airs live on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. via Zoom. Participants can register online at www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org/artful-distancing. Login details will be sent via email. Sessions will also be recorded and available for viewing at no cost on Gulfshore Playhouse's YouTube channel.

While Gulfshore Playhouse has cancelled programming for the remainder of season due to COVID-19, plans are still underway for education summer programming, with mainstage productions anticipated to kick off in October for the 2020-21 season.

While the financial impact from the loss of ticket sales revenue has been devastating, the Playhouse has continued basic operations through the support of tax-deductible donations. To help sustain future programming, donations are being requested to ensure the organization is able to continue serving families, children, and the greater community through the power of live theater. All donations can be made online at www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org.





