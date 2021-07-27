Gulfshore Playhouse Seeks Local Actors For REMEMBER: THE STORT OF ABE PRINCE

Gulfshore Playhouse seeks four local, non-equity actors to perform in the education production of "Remember: The Story of Abe Price." Written by veteran Broadway actor Jeffrey Binder, "Remember" is based on the true story of a Holocaust survivor. This new, original play brings to life the harrowing accounts of 16-year-old Abraham Piasecki, whose life is uprooted by the Nazi invasion of Poland. From living in the ghetto of Kielce to imprisonment at Auschwitz-Birkenau, Abe manages to escape Nazi captivity five times.

Created in partnership with Gulfshore Playhouse and the Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center, "Remember" is an immersive, challenging, and captivating story of resilience that brings us into one man's memories and reminds us to never forget the stories untold of the Holocaust. The program is partly funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and Gulfshore Playhouse board member Susan Regenstein and Barry Frank, who have been loyal and generous supporters of Gulfshore Playhouse since 2010.

The two-week audition timeframe beings Aug. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., by appointment only. The one-week rehearsal will take place Sept. 13-24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The traveling production will begin in November and includes multiple performances each month throughout local Collier County schools. The 45-minute production also includes a post-show talkback with the students. Actors must have daytime availability.

"'Remember' is a testament to the unrelenting, courageous spirit of Holocaust survivors," said Steven Calakos, director of education for Gulfshore Playhouse. "To be able to bring a survivor's personal experiences to life is a humbling experience, and we are proud to share this story with our community and students."

Audition roles include:

Abe Price (male actor, 50s-70s): Abe has a strong desire to remember the events of his past, yet the memories are painful and reliving them exacts a toll on him.

Actor #2 (female actor, 30s-50s): Abe's mother/young polish woman/SS officers. This role includes playing a range of characters who differ in age and relationship to Abe.

Actor #3 (male actor, 40s-50s): Abe's father/older brother/SS captain. This role includes playing a range of characters who are primarily middle-aged.

Actor #4 (male actor, 20s-30s): Charles/Abe's brothers/SS guards. This role includes playing a range of characters, primarily younger men.

To sign up for an audition slot, visit: https://signup.com/go/jdmtPpa.