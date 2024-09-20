Gulfshore Playhouse Kicks Off Season With ANYTHING GOES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gulfshore Playhouse has unveiled the stellar cast set to dazzle audiences in the upcoming production of Anything Goes.

These exceptional performers will bring their Broadway expertise to Naples, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience at the brand-new Baker Theatre and Education Center. Anything Goes opens on November 1, with previews starting October 27, at the new building located at 100 Goodlette-Frank Road South, Naples, FL. Tickets are available at GulfshorePlayhouse.org.

"I am thrilled to introduce the extraordinary cast of Anything Goes," said Kristen Coury. "They bring a wealth of talent and energy that will ignite our new stage and bring this spectacular musical to life!"

Leading the cast is Sarah Bowden (Broadway & National Tour: Moulin Rouge) as Reno Sweeney and Christian Probst (Broadway & National Tour: The Book of Mormon; National Tour: Disney's The Little Mermaid) as Billy Crocker. Also appearing is Sara Esty (Broadway & National Tour: An American in Paris; Off-Broadway: A Chorus Line) as Hope Harcourt, Mike Labaddia (Gulfshore Playhouse: Bedlam's St. Joan, Higher) as Moonface Martin, Maya Santiago (National Tour: On Your Feet) as Erma, Michele Ragusa (Broadway: Titanic, Ragtime, Young Frankenstein; Gulfshore Playhouse: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum) as Evangeline Harcourt, David Baida (National Tour: In the Heights; Gulfshore Playhouse: She Loves Me) as Elisha Whitney, and Kilty Reidy (Broadway: In My Life, The Drowsy Chaperone) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. The cast also includes Jay Aubrey Jones as Captain, Abbey Friedmann as Purity, Miya Heulitt as Chastity, Kennedy Perez as Virtue, Kirsty Fuller as Charity, Josh Levinson as Spit, and Christian David Tinajero as Dippy. The Ensemble includes Abby Linderman, Val Moranto, Alex Hayden Miller, Jack Wunsch, Graham Keen, Darrell T. Joe, Andrew Winans, and Sarah Dearstyne.

Each member of the cast brings a unique blend of talent and experience to their roles, promising a production that will capture the essence of Cole Porter's timeless music and this show's hilarious storylines.

The creative team behind this production features some of the theatre industry's most talented professionals from across the country. The show is directed by Gulfshore's own Kristen Coury (Gulfshore Playhouse: She Loves Me, My Fair Lady), with music direction by Trevor M. Pierce (National Tour: Anything Goes; Gulfshore Playhouse: Winter Wonderettes, Stompin' at the Savoy gala). The show will be choreographed by Sara Brians (Broadway: Matilda the Musical, Billy Elliot, White Christmas) and the Associate Director is Dann Dunn (Gulfshore Playhouse: Winter Wonderettes, Midsummer). Scenic design is by Kelly James Tighe (Paper Mill Playhouse, San Jose Repertory Theatre, Laguna Playhouse), costume design by Mary Folino (Walnut Street Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre), lighting design by Dalton Hamilton (Gulfshore Playhouse: She Loves Me, Into the Breeches, Camelot), and sound design by Victoria Deiorio (Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Goodman, Steppenwolf Theatre).

Tickets are now on sale and start at $44. Discounted tickets are also available for patrons under 35, educators, families, active military, veterans, first responders, and students. Tickets can be ordered online at gulfshoreplayhouse.org or by phone at (239) 261-PLAY.

