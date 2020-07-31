Gulfshore Playhouse Awarded $7,000 Grant From Community Foundation Of Collier County

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional theater, was recently awarded a $7,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Collier County. The grant will help support general operations, which have been greatly impacted by COVID-19, due to show cancellations and a shortened 2020-21 season.

Following theater closures, program suspensions, and cancellations of seasons across the nation, Gulfshore Playhouse quickly adapted and created new immersive audience engagement programs, such as Artful Distancing and Broadway Masterclass Virtual Series. The theater will also produce its first in-person performance on July 30, with the debut of the STAR Academy production of "The Addams Family," performed by students ages 13 to 18 from the Gulfshore Playhouse Education program. Over the last month, students have rehearsed under stringent precautionary health measures. This has included temperature checks, rehearsals with groups of 10 or less, indoor and outdoor rehearsals, mask usage as much as possible, and more. In addition, house capacity will remain at 50% for all performances, with house seats properly distanced per CDC guidelines.

"While we will continue to need generous donations to help offset hampered ticket sales due to reduced show capacity and health restrictions, we are encouraged by the Community Foundation grant, which will also us to continue providing opportunities for learning and engagement through the arts in these times," Said Coury.

As the Playhouse celebrates its 16th season, they will resume operations on Nov. 7 with a world premier written by and starring Associate Artistic Director Jeffrey Binder and directed by Founder and Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury. This new one-man production has been created expressly for Naples, prioritizing new safety standards without compromising the highest artistic quality. The 2020-21 season will also feature all-new Season Packages and Flex Pass offerings.

The Community Foundation of Collier County awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process. Selected organizations receive grant dollars from the Changing Needs Fund. This fund is made up of donors who believe in the Community Foundation's ability to identify and grant to the community's most current needs.

