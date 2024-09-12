GableStage Partners With New World School of the Arts and FIU

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GableStage has announced a roster of educational activities for its 26th Season. The lineup includes the evolution of longstanding programming and the expansion of new initiatives.

“The board of trustees made the development of our education department a priority when I was hired in 2021,” said Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport, now in her fourth season. “The last three years have been spent strengthening historic programming, diversifying new offerings and amplifying the impact of the entire department. Thanks to an army of individuals and foundations, the quality and significance of our educational work continues to reach new heights.”

PROGRAMS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS & TEACHERS

IGNITE

Created in 2021 to IGNITE the next generation of theatre artists, this intensive program offers one high school a season-long, all access partnership. Serious junior and senior thespians read all season scripts, attend all GableStage season productions, and engage in workshops led by a wide variety of teaching artists currently working in the field.

“The bigger idea is to give these young artists a “home theatre” where they not only feel comfortable asking questions, but ultimately learn that they don't have to leave Miami to work,” said Newport.

After spending its inaugural two years partnered with Coral Reef High School, GableStage will partner with the prestigious New World School of the Arts (NWSA) for the 24/25 Season.

“I'm very excited to bring that behind-the-scenes, hands-on knowledge to our high school junior and senior acting and musical theatre students,” said Alan Kenny, Dean of Theatre at NWSA. “The program is rigorous, in-depth, and illuminating, and GableStage's 2024-25 slate of productions is on the cutting edge, making it a perfect fit for New World.”

Shakespeare-in-the-Schools

Now entering its 12th season, GableStage will enthusiastically continue to produce its longstanding Shakespeare-in-the-Schools program along with Florida International University (FIU). This touring program enhances Miami-Dade's High School curriculum by bringing the timeless topics explored in Shakespeare's canon from page to stage.

As compliment to Fat Ham, which closes the theatre company's 26th Season and which tells the story of Hamlet through a contemporary lens, FIU Associate Professor of Theatre and Playwright, Michael Yawney will direct and adapt Shakespeare's classic tragedy into an explosive 45-minute exposé. This adaptation of Hamlet centers on the struggle of a youthful generation who desperately seek to right the world.

Hamlet will perform at more than 20 Miami-Dade public schools from February 18 to March 20, 2025. Free public performances will be offered at FIU (February 15 at 2pm) and at GableStage (February 24 at 7:30pm.)

The dual-purposed program stars recent FIU alumni in their first paid theatre opportunity.

“This partnership gives young artists a chance to enter the theater community as professionals,” said Yawney. “They get to do it while working on the greatest plays ever written”

Miami-Dade schools can sign up to participate in the Shakespeare-in-the-Schools program through the Miami-Dade Cultural Passport Program OR by contacting Laura Guerrero, Artistic and Education Programming Associate at 305-445-1116, ext. 308 or LGuerrero@gablestage.org.

Mainstage Student Matinees

For decades, thousands of Miami-Dade high school students have been exposed to dynamic, contemporary storytelling through GableStage's much-lauded student matinee series. For the 2024/25 season, GableStage will offer 10:30 a.m. student matinees for all productions, reaching nearly 1,000 students this season.

ADULT CLASSES

Diary of a Production

From script analysis to casting, designing to directing, this class takes adult learners deep into the artistic process of bringing a production to life. Due to the popularity of “Diaries” for A Dolls House, Part 2 (2023) and The Lehman Trilogy (2024), two Diary classes will be offered in the 24/25 Season: Appropriate (December 23 - February 17) and Summer, 1976 (February 24 - April 28).

Diary of a Production is led by teaching artist John Dalton and features guests from the creative teams of each production. Classes take place on Monday nights via Zoom with three in-person observation visits to the rehearsal room: first read through with a designer presentation, blocking, and tech rehearsals.

Class size is limited. Students may register by visiting https://ci.ovationtix.com/473. Ticket prices are $80 for students 18 to 30 years old, $100 for subscribers, and $180 for non-subscribers. Diary of a Production students also receive a special discount on tickets for their respective productions.

FREE AND REDUCED PRICE TICKETS

Student and Teacher Rush

GableStage continues its tradition of inviting students and teachers of all ages to attend mainstage productions free of charge. By arriving 45 minutes before any performance, students and teachers may fill any open, unsold seat. School IDs are required.

Culture Shock Program

Teens and young adults ages 13 to 22 who wish to reserve their seats in advance may take advantage of Miami-Dade's Culture Shock program which offers $5 tickets to performances and museums in and around Miami-Dade. With the purchase of one $5 ticket for someone within the age range, a second $5 ticket can be purchased for an individual of any age to join them.

All GableStage Education programs are funded in part by the generous support of our sponsors, including:

Albert & Jane Nahmad Family Foundation, Alan Bernstein, Anthony R. Abraham Foundation, Arts Midwest, The Chesapeake Charitable Foundation, The Children's Trust, the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation, City of Coral Gables Cultural Affairs, Coral Gables Community Foundation, Dimare Foundation, The Kirk Foundation, Knight Foundation, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, Osaic Foundation, Alan & Barbara Pareira, Pat Papper, Peacock Foundation Inc., The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation, PNC Foundation, Publix Super Markets Charities, Annette Urso Rickel Foundation, Joseph H. & Florence A. Roblee Foundation, Zelda & John Schwebel Family Foundation, The Shepard Broad Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, Dorothy A. Terrell, and theatre works!

To sponsor a school or to learn more about how to get involved, contact Laura Guerrero, Artistic and Education Programming Associate at 305-445-1116 ext. 308 or LGuerrero@gablestage.org

Comments