GROUNDED to Play The Belle Theatre Beginning This Month

The Belle Theatre will present Grounded from March 29th - April 7th, 2024.

Grounded is a one-woman performance that will leave you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. A story of a hot-shot F16 fighter pilot whose unexpected pregnancy ends her career in the sky. After maternity leave, she is reassigned as a reluctant pilot of a UAV, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, flying from a windowless trailer in the desert...in Las Vegas. An emotional journey, where the lines between home and work blur and just one mistake can end it all.

Starring:

Peyton McCarthy is a sophomore bioengineering major at Florida Gulf Coast University and the Production Manager for The Belle Theatre. While she spends most of her time working behind the scenes, she is absolutely thrilled to bring Grounded to the stage. She has loved the process of diving into such a complex and powerful character, especially in the unconventional environment of a one-woman show, and cannot wait to share this story. She was most recently seen as Billie Dwyer in Unnecessary Farce, Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby, Annelle in Steel Magnolias, and Siobhan in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime.

Grounded by George Brant

Directed by Tyler Young

Onstage March 29th - April 7th, 2024

Matinee Performances @ 2pm & evening performances @ 7:30pm

Tickets: $25 Adults - Student Tickets available for $15 with student ID

Location: The Belle Theatre, 2708 Santa Barbara Blvd, Suite 135, Cape Coral, FL 33914