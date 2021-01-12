Florida Rep's Outdoor Series Continues With GODSPELL

Florida Repertory Theatre has announced the opening of "Godspell, " the classic Off-Broadway musical sensation as part of its ongoing Outdoor Theatre Series. Presented by Florida Rep's Education Department as its winter Theatre Conservatory production, "Godspell" plays Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at 7 PM and Jan. 31 & Feb. 6 at 2 PM. Tickets range from $60 to $100 for a 12' x 12' square that accommodates up to six people.

Conceived by John-Michael Tebelak and composed by Tony Award-winner, Stephen Schwartz , "Godspell" celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this year. Florida Rep's Conservatory production of features the 2021 Professional Acting Intern Company alongside teens from the Conservatory Program.

"We are so excited to offer another outdoor production for our audiences," said Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen, "and 'Godspell' is a truly joyful and inspirational musical that is perfect for this moment. We're all looking for something to lift us up and bring us joy, and this musical and its award-winning score do just that. We are taking all possible precautions to keep you safe, and this third production in our new outdoor series will keep you as safe as ever with our safety protocols in place. I hope to see you outside enjoy these students and our Professional Acting Interns working together in this now-classic American musical!"

Prepare ye for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty, and love! "Godspell" is a musical parable loosely based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew, and told against a modern backdrop. This Off-Broadway musical sensation is the first hit from Stephen Schwartz , the Tony Award-winning composer of "Wicked," "Pippin," and many more. The award-winning score features "Day by Day" and a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man," and "By My Side."

The Conservatory production of "Godspell" stars the 2020-2021 Professional Acting Intern Company, Patrick Agonito, Nayda Baez, Emily Foley, Sarah Joyce , Matt Kelley, and Micah Weese, who were seen in the previous outdoor productions of "Golden" and "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play." In addition to the Professional Acting Intern Company, the cast features conservatory students Brice Kingsley. Sophie Hagan, Haley Adkins, Chance Cintron, Kiana Raine Cintron, Sophia Condit, Shannon Gray, Sophia Gurule, Declan Ireland, Chloe Lowman, Katie Means, Heros Oliveira, Michael Shelley, and Talia Tumminello.

Education Director Kody C Jones directs the production and leads an expert creative team, including choreographer, Curtis Holbrook , a veteran Broadway performer seen most recently in "SpongeBob SquarePants a New Musical." Joining Jones and Holbrook are musical director Rosalind Metcalf, costume designer Tony Toney, lighting designer Tim Billman, stage manager Aaron Martin, and assistant Stage manager Ellie Belcastro.

"The beauty of 'Godspell' is that the text and ageless themes it contains lend themselves to be conceptualized and changed each time it is produced," said director Kody C Jones . "We try to challenge our Conservatory students not just artistically but socially by inspiring them to use their art to make positive social change. That is why we made the decision to place our version of 'Godspell' in a homeless community, as a parallel to the recent influx of homelessness in Southwest Florida, in an effort to draw focus to the issue that continue conversations for that inspire progress."

Attendance is limited in the outdoor venue which is situated on Edwards Drive and Jackson Street on the lawn next to the Hall of Fifty States. Seating is socially distanced, and patrons sit in clearly marked 12' × 12' squares on the lawn. Florida Rep provides seating, but patrons are permitted to bring their own lawn or beach chairs and blankets if the weather is cool.

Seating squares are six feet apart from one another and accommodate up to six people. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and the price per square ranges from $60 to $100 depending on its distance from the stage. Tickets and information are available at www.FloridaRep.org or by calling the Florida Rep Box Office at 239-332-4488.

Face coverings are required at all times when not inside your seating square, and the theatre will provide a mask to anyone who does not bring their own. To maintain health and safety protocols, the theatre will not serve concessions at this time, so audiences should plan to provide their own refreshments if they wish. Outdoor restroom facilities will be available as well as the restrooms inside the theatre lobby.

Parking is free in the theatre's lot on Bay Street between Jackson & Hendry. The outdoor stage and lawn seating is situated on the north east side of the Hall of Fifty States. Follow Florida Rep on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for the most up to date information about programming and how to support Florida Rep during this difficult time.