Florida Repertory Theatre Receives $370K State Appropriation

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Florida Repertory Theatre has been awarded a $370,000 state appropriation, officially designated the Florida Repertory Theatre Fine Arts in Education Initiative, that will support the theatre's education-based programming and strengthen the organization's ability to serve young people, families, and audiences throughout Southwest Florida.

The appropriation will provide support for Florida Rep Education, which reaches upwards of 35,000 young people and families each year. While the majority of the funding will directly support education-based programs, the investment will also help strengthen Florida Repertory Theatre as a whole and position the organization to continue expanding its impact throughout the region.

Florida Rep Education serves young people and families throughout Lee County and reaches into Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, and surrounding Southwest Florida communities. Its five core programs include the Theatre for Young Audiences Series, Camp Florida Rep, Conservatory Productions, Classes for Youth & Adults, and In-School Residency Programming.

Through these programs, Florida Rep seeks to make high-quality theatre experiences and performing arts education accessible to young people at a variety of ages and experience levels. The impact extends far beyond learning how to perform onstage. Theatre education gives young people opportunities to develop confidence, communication and public-speaking skills, collaboration, creativity, critical thinking, and the ability to express their ideas in front of others. These are skills students can carry with them into the classroom, their future careers, and their everyday lives.

'This appropriation represents an important investment in Florida Repertory Theatre's future and, most importantly, in the young people and families we serve,' said Executive Director Chris Verrill. 'It gives us the ability to make a meaningful investment in our education programming while also strengthening the financial foundation of the organization. Support at this level allows Florida Rep to expand opportunities, improve what we offer, and continue serving Southwest Florida for years to come.'

'I would be remiss if I did not extend my deepest appreciation to former State Rep Jenna Persons-Mulicka and State Senator Jonathan Martin for sponsoring this appropriation,' said Board Chair Spencer Roach. 'These funds help us to advance our mission and reach more children across Southwest Florida.'

Board member Laurye O'Melia also played a key role in advancing the effort. Florida Repertory Theatre extends its appreciation to the Lee County Delegation for its support of the initiative and the theatre's educational mission.

'Theatre education is about so much more than teaching a young person how to perform on a stage,' said Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen. 'It teaches young people how to communicate, collaborate, speak with confidence, express an idea, and find their own voice. This investment gives Florida Rep an extraordinary opportunity to reach more young people throughout Southwest Florida and provide experiences and skills they can carry with them long after they leave our stage.'

Florida Repertory Theatre will commemorate the appropriation with a ceremonial check presentation on Friday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m., prior to the 8 p.m. opening-night performance of Neil Simon's The Star-Spangled Girl at the Historic Arcade Theatre in downtown Fort Myers. The presentation will recognize the individuals whose leadership and advocacy helped make the state investment possible.

The $370,000 appropriation represents an investment not only in Florida Repertory Theatre, but in the thousands of young people and families who engage with its educational programming each year. Through continued investment in arts education, Florida Rep remains committed to creating opportunities for young people to discover their creativity, develop their voices, build confidence, and experience the transformative power of live theatre.

About Florida Repertory Theatre

Founded in 1998, Florida Repertory Theatre is a fully professional, nonprofit theatre company located in the heart of the Fort Myers River District. Florida Rep produces a wide-ranging season of comedies, dramas, musicals, and new works in the Historic Arcade Theatre and ArtStage Studio Theatre while serving Southwest Florida through extensive education and community engagement programming.

Florida Repertory Theatre is currently celebrating Season 29 and continuing its commitment to producing first-rate professional theatre and creating meaningful arts experiences for audiences throughout Southwest Florida.

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