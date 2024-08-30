Florida Repertory Theatre Offers Dance Masterclass With Broadway's Lily Kren

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Rep will provide arts experiences to young audiences through quality masterclasses taught by theatre professionals. On September 8, students with advanced-intermediate dance experience are invited to participate in a dance masterclass taught by a cast member of the Broadway revival of “The Who's Tommy,” Lily Kren.

The dance class will be held on September 8, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the Florida Repertory Theatre campus on Bay St., Fort Myers. The class is open to students ages 12 and up. The fee is $40 to participate. Space is limited. Interested individuals may register at FloridaRepEducation.org or call at (239) 219-1550 during business hours.

“In addition to Lily's professional credits, she was a student cast member of Florida Rep Education's Conservatory production of 'A Chorus Line' in 2018,” said Florida Rep education director Monique Caldwell. “We are very proud of Lily's accomplishments and honored to have her join us for this special teaching engagement.”

Lily Kren starred in the Tony-Nominated Broadway Revival of “The Who's Tommy.” She has also been seen in the national tour of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.” Her regional work includes “The Who's Tommy” (The Goodman); “Mamma Mia!” (Casa Mañana); and “Beauty and The Beast” (The Argyle). Lily is signed with Avalon Artists Group and attended Texas State University for a BFA in Musical Theatre.

