Florida Rep Theatre Conservatory Presents FAME THE MUSICAL

Performances run May 18 through 21, and May 24 through 27.

Apr. 14, 2023  
Florida Rep's Education Conservatory Program will present "Fame, The Musical," May 18 through 21, and May 24 through 27, in the Historic Arcade Theatre. Both evening and matinee show times will be offered. Tickets are $30 for adults; $15 for students. Call 239-332-4488 to purchase or visit Click Here.

"Fame, The Musical" was conceived and developed by David DeSilva with book by José Fernandez, music by Steve Margoshes, lyrics by Jacques Levy, and title song, "Fame" written by Dean Pitchford and Michael Gore. Florida Rep's production is directed by Monique Caldwell, with music direction by Emily Turtle, and choreography by Megan Leonard. The production features a cast of 20 students ages thirteen to eighteen who will be accompanied by professional musicians.

The musical, based on the 1980 film, was originally brought to the stage in London in 1995 and made its off-Broadway debut in 2003. The story follows the final class of New York City's celebrated high school for the performing arts from their admission in 1980 to graduation in 1984. All of the struggles, fears, and triumphs - from prejudice to substance abuse - are depicted with razor-sharp focus as the young artists navigate the worlds of music, drama, and dance.

"We are pleased to give our students the opportunity to bring this high-octane musical to the stage," said Florida Rep education program director Monique Caldwell. "Audiences are going to love the catchy pop numbers and be wowed by our students as they perform with a live band."

"We also have students from our recent theatre tech program working in behind-the-scenes roles including stage management, costumes, lighting, and props," Ms. Caldwell added.

Student performers include Gigi Lieze-Adams, Lulu Lieze-Adams, Sarah Burns, Ella Cameratta, Ella Godfrey, Jackie Gossett, Gabe Cruz, Hannah Cruz, Braden Heckman, Halle Heckman, Lia Jaquez, Norah Kaminsky, Landon Maas, Ethan Mohring, Bobby Nolan, Isa Scalla, Katherine Schwartzel, Lyla Sietz, Danae Teblum, and Emmanuel Tojanci, plus adult guest actor, Chase Brackett.

Members of the live band include: Emily Turtle (keyboard), Tim Torres (guitar), John Gonzalez (percussion), and Matt Edwards (bass).

Florida Repertory's theatre conservatory program is designed for youth who want to pursue theatre. It offers youth artists an introduction to the professional theatre world with a real-life regional theatre experience providing a creative outlet that culminates with public performances.

Florida Rep's Conservatory production of "Fame, The Musical" is sponsored by Lynne Birdt.

To learn more about the production or Florida Repertory Theatre's education program visit www.floridarepeducation.org. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 239-332.4488.




