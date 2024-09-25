Florida Rep Reveals 2024-2025 Theatre for Young Audiences Offerings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Repertory Theatre is dedicated to making professional live theatre accessible to all students and schools through its Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) touring series and on-site lunchbox performances. Public, private, and home school groups may contact Florida Rep’s education department at 239-219-1552 to learn more or to schedule a tour visit. Tours are available throughout the school year, and lunchbox performances are offered on select dates throughout the 2024-2025 season.



Florida Rep TYA touring productions are designed for students in grades K-12 and may be performed in schools throughout five counties in Southwest Florida (Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades). Each show comes complete with sets, props, lighting, and sound, and requires a 20’ x 20’ space to perform. The tour program includes the performance, talk-back discussions with actors, and a core curriculum study guide provided to teachers and students as a supplemental learning tool. The study guides meet Sunshine State Standards of Learning, allowing for an experience filled with both fun and education for your students.



Florida Rep’s education lunchbox performances are offered to both school groups and the general public. Performances take place in the Historic Arcade Theatre. Ticket pricing is $10 per student/chaperone. The program includes the performance, talk-back Q&A discussions with actors, free parking (busses included), and access to study guides. School groups are also invited to bring a bag lunch to enjoy during the post-show interactive program. Performances begin at 11 AM on select dates between October 29, 2024, and May 27, 2025.

Theatre for Young Audience 2024-2025 season offerings include:

“The Velveteen Rabbit,” recommended for elementary to middle school students includes pop/contemporary musical numbers, sing-alongs, and audience participation. The musical follows Margery Williams' beloved story of unconditional friendship and love. The story is told through the eyes of the Skin Horse, the Velveteen Rabbit's only friend, who reminds him that it takes time and patience to become real.



“Dear Albert Einstein,” recommended for middle to high school students, takes you on a rockin' and whimsical journey into the mind of math whiz Susan Fisher. This off-Broadway Alliance-nominated musical comedy is hailed by The New York Times as "fresh" and "witty," The fun and quirky coming-of-age story is all about finding your passion and loving who you are, and delivered with a tuneful score of pop, jazz, classical, and '50s rock 'n' roll.



William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” is recommended for high school students and is part of Florida Rep’s Shakespeare in the Schools initiative, bringing shortened 1st Folio versions of Shakespeare’s greatest works to Southwest Florida high schools free of charge (a transportation fee is required). In the classic story Hamlet returns home from university to discover the world-shattering news that, not only is his father (Old Hamlet) newly dead, but that his mother, Gertrude, has married Old Hamlet's brother, Claudius, and now Claudius is king.

