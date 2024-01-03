Florida Rep Hosts Stand-up Comedy Nights on Select Fridays

Florida Rep has added stand-up comedy nights to its Season 26 line-up. Comedian headliners from The Comedy Zone will perform in the Historic Arcade Theatre from 7:00 – 9:00 PM on select Fridays. The next event will be held on Friday, January 19, and features Frankie Paul with special guest Kathy McSteen. Tickets are $40 per person and include two house drinks. Tickets may be purchased online at www.floridarep.org or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



Comedian Frankie Paul has been touring professionally since 1990 entertaining audiences all over the country. His comedy is known for its unique knack of taking a typically unnoticeable situation and pushing it to new levels of hysterics. From fishing, scuba diving, and female bodybuilders, to marriage, kids, and how we choose the animals we eat, Frankie hits from angles you know, but never see coming, and all done with an unstoppable high-energy delivery. Frankie has had numerous appearances on television (FOX, NBC, Comedy Central), and dozens of radio shows, and has appeared live in many of the top comedy clubs and theaters around the country and abroad.



Kathy McSteen is a 5-time Visani’s “First Comic Standing” finalist who's performed at the Venice Center for the Performing Arts, Venice Theatre, Lemon Bay Playhouse, The Charlotte Players, Sarasota Classic Car Museum, and North Port’s Common Grounds Performance Hall as well as community centers, social clubs and for benefit events. Also, a playwright, Kathy's authorized stage adaptation of Florence Henderson’s last movie, “Bad Grandmas,” will soon be produced as “Grandma’s Murder Club,” a comedy with heart and a full freezer.



Florida Rep’s Friday stand-up comedy nights will continue on January 26, with more dates and featured comedians to be announced soon. For tickets or more information visit Click Here.