Florida Rep Ends The Season With OLEANNA By David Mamet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Repertory Theatre's 2023-2024 season Will Close in the ArtStage Studio Theatre with David Mamet's riveting drama, “Oleanna,” playing April 19 through May 19, 2024. Tickets start at $65, with discounted previews offered April 16 - 18. Tickets may be purchased online at www.floridarep.org or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



Lauded as Mamet's most controversial drama, “Oleanna” is a two-character power struggle between a college professor and his female student as accusations of sexual harassment threaten the professor's tenure. The pair become embroiled in a war of words that takes a dangerous turn.



“Mamet's play sets up an escalating he-said, she-said battle for justice that (figuratively) challenges the audience to take a side,” said producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen. “It's filled with electrifying dialog and blazing emotion and will surely prompt discussion long after the curtain call.”



“Oleanna” stars two New York-based actors returning to Florida Rep after appearances during Season 25. Ella Olesen, last seen in “The Importance of Being Earnest” plays 'Carol' and Michael Turner plays ‘John' after appearing as C.S. Lewis in “Freud's Last Session.”



Ensemble member and resident director Chris Clavelli (“Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors”) will direct the production and is joined by an expert creative team including ensemble set designer Richard Crowell (“The Mountaintop”), costume designer Tony Toney (“Let's Fall in Love”), lighting designer Weston Wilkerson (Florida Rep debut), sound designer Katie Lowe (“The Gin Game”), and ensemble stage manager Janine Wochna (“Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors”).



Single ticket prices for “Oleanna” start at $65 for regular performances on April 19 through May 19, with discounted previews offered April 16 - 19. Evening performances are offered at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with an opening night performance beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 19. Matinee performances are offered at 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.