Florida Rep Announces Fall 2020 Virtual Season

A virtual PlayLab Festival, a streaming production of "Clue" starring ensemble actors, and much more headline the theatre's fall virtual offerings.

Florida Rep has announced a whole slate of digital offerings as its Fall 2020 Virtual Season after detailing plans to postpone its 2020-2021 professional theatre season last month. The fall season includes the Stage@Home Virtual Talkback Series (through Oct. 30), the 2020 Virtual PlayLab Festival (Nov. 5-Dec. 11), and a streaming production of "Clue" starring the theatre's ensemble of professional actors (Oct. 29-Nov. 1).



In addition, the theatre's Education Department continues its Virtual Reading Series with "The Laramie Project," which is set to be broadcast live from the Historic Arcade Theatre on Oct. 23rd at 6 PM. The theatre's popular Theatre for Young Audiences Series, which normally tours to schools throughout Southwest Florida, is in rehearsal now starring the theatre's Professional Acting Intern Company. The first of four titles in the series, "Mockingbird," will be released for digital streaming later this month.



"Just because we can't yet gather doesn't mean we can't create content to engage and entertain our audiences," said Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen. "While it was a difficult decision to postpone our previously scheduled 2020-2021 season, we know it was the right thing to do for the safety of our staff, artists, volunteers, and of course, our audiences. These virtual offerings will feature our ensemble of actors and give audiences a wide variety of content to choose from while we refrain from gathering indoors at the theatre.".



The popular Stage@Home Virtual Talkback Series kicked off a 4-episode run on October 2nd, and continues through the 30th. Episodes are $20 each and take audiences behind the scenes for an in-depth discussion with a new panel of professional theatre makers each week. Stage@Home episodes begin every Friday at 3:30 PM on Zoom.



The 2020 Virtual PlayLab Festival kicks off with its first live Zoom reading on Nov. 5th at 7 PM, and continues every Thursday night (except Thanksgiving) through Dec, 10. The festival concludes with a Playwrights Panel on Friday, Dec. 11 at 3:30 PM where all the 2020 playwrights will participate in a Q&A with audiences and Associate Artistic Director, Jason Parrish. Readings are $20 each, but the theatre is offering two All-Access passes for $99 and $125 for some special VIP access to the playwrights, actors, and directors. For patrons who can't watch live on Zoom, the theatre will offer each reading for on-demand streaming for four days following the live broadcast.



Available for a limited time, Florida Rep is pleased to announce a special digital streaming production of "Clue: the Stay-at-Home Version," which is adapted specially for Zoom and online platforms. Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen directs the virtual reading that leads with an all-star lineup of Florida Rep ensemble actors like Viki Boyle, David Breitbarth, Chris Clavelli, Kate Hampton, V Craig Heidenreich, Sara Morsey, Jason Parrish, Graham Smith, Peter Thomasson, and more!



"Clue" begins streaming Oct. 29th at 7 PM, and is only available for four days - through 11:59 PM on Nov. 1st. The cost is $20 to stream and tickets go on sale next week at FloridaRep.org.



"I want to take moment to thank Florida Rep's generous patrons and sponsors," Longenhagen continued. "Each piece of virtual programming is generously sponsored by some of Florida Rep's most enthusiastic supporters. Please join me in thanking each and every one of them for doing their part to help Florida Rep survive this difficult time."



Digital tickets for Stage@Home and PlayLab are available now at www.FloridaRep.org, and information about how to purchase "Clue" and to stream "Mockingbird" is coming soon! Please follow Florida Rep on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and subscribe to its YouTube page for the most up-to-date information. Call the Florida Rep Box Office at (239) 332-4488 Monday to Friday 10 AM to 1 PM.



All funds raised by this virtual content help to sustain Florida Rep through its 23rd Season.

FLORIDA REP'S FALL 2020 VIRTUAL SEASON



Stage@Home Virtual Talkback Series

Fridays at 3:30 PM on LIVE Zoom

On-Demand Viewing Available following the Live Broadcast

$20/episode



Friday, Oct. 16 @ 3:30 PM | Actors on Acting

Talk with four Florida Rep actors about their work on TV, film, commercials, and voice over. Ensemble member Rachel Burttram talks about her co-starring role in the new Disney+ series, "The Right Stuff." Ensemble member Viki Boyle talks about her extensive career in commercials - most recently one for Downy Wrinkle Guard. Actor Mary Hodges talks about her work on "Law & Order," and actor Brian Hatch talks about his work in commercials and voice over. | Sponsored by Barbara Waldman.

Friday, Oct. 30 @ 3:30 PM | Ghost Light Halloween Special

Stage@Home closes its limited fall run with a special for the Halloween Season. Stay tuned for more information on the panelists and the discussion topic that closes the fall Stage@Home series with thrills, chills, and ghostly tales. | Sponsored by Emily Eason.



CLUE: Stay-at-Home Version

Adapted from the screenplay by JONATHAN LYNN | Additional Materials by HUNTER FOSTER, ERIC PRICE, & SANDY RUSTIN | Adapted from the Paramount Pictures Film written by JONATHAN LYNN and the Board Game from Hasbro, Inc



A Virtual Zoom Reading to Raise Funds for Florida Rep Directed by Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen and Starring Viki Boyle, David Breitbarth, Chris Clavelli, Kate Hampton, V Craig Heidenreich, Sara Morsey, Jason Parrish, Graham Smith, Peter Thomasson, and MORE!



Available for Streaming Oct. 29 - Nov. 1

$20 for Digital Tickets



"Clue" is Generously SPONSORED BY NAOMI BLOOM

2020 VIRTUAL PLAYLAB FESTIVAL

Grand PlayLab Sponsors | Lee Moore & Dee Whited



Live Readings on Zoom | Thursdays at 7 PM Nov. 5 - Dec. 10

Playwrights Panel Dec. 11 at 3:30 PM

$20/reading | $125 VIP Access Pass | $99 All-Access Pass



On-Demand Viewing Available for 4 days after each LIVE Broadcast



SPAY by Madison Fiedler

LIVE Broadcast Nov. 5 at 7 PM | On-Demand Streaming to Nov. 9

"Spay" is an electrifying new drama where cycles of addiction and notions of autonomy are catapulted into question when a stranger shows up with an answer to one struggling family's prayers - at a certain cost. | Sponsored by Emily Eason & Cos



TABLESCAPE by Jeanette Farr

LIVE Broadcast Nov. 12 at 7 PM | On-Demand Streaming to Nov. 16

Joe and Pratt are world travelers who love a great adventure, but it is time to settle down and think about a family. What was meant to be a perfect brunch quickly spirals - plates get broken, babaganoush flies, and despite their best intentions (and attempts to meditate), not everything can be fixed. The characters find that there is beauty in broken things, and the cracks in the foundation might be what makes a person whole. | Sponsored by Noreen Raney



JEROME by Ron Lagomarsino

LIVE Broadcast Nov. 19 at 7 PM | On-Demand Streaming to Nov. 23

Upon the untimely death of their father, two estranged siblings must face off to determine the proper course of care for their schizophrenic brother Jerome. Alternately heartbreaking and hilarious, they embark on an emotional journey no one is prepared to take. | Sponsored by Bruce & Janet Bunch



WHITE PARTY by Brent Askari

LIVE Broadcast Dec. 3 at 7 PM | On-Demand Streaming to Dec. 7

John and Laura Baron are making final preparations for their annual party - thrown in their lavish home on an exclusive Florida barrier island with a causeway. This year, however, things don't go according to plan. As the festivities seem to spiral off-track, the Barons grow increasingly manic and paranoid, suspecting darker forces have conspired to sabotage their perfect evening. | Sponsored by Judy Weiner



A SHERLOCK CAROL by Mark Shanahan

LIVE Broadcast Dec. 10 at 7 PM | On-Demand Streaming to Dec. 14

Moriarty was dead, to begin with. And Sherlock Holmes is a haunted man. But, when a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! Six actors take on the beloved characters of Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens in this holiday adventure for all ages. A delightful new holiday mystery from the author of "The Dingdong" and 2018's "A Christmas Carol: The Tale of Ebenezer Scrooge." | Sponsored by Mary Denison and Naomi Bloom



PLAYWRIGHTS' PANEL

LIVE Broadcast Dec. 11 at 3:30 PM | On-Demand Streaming to Dec. 15

Following the final reading of the 2020 PlayLab, audiences will hear from all of the festival playwrights in a round table discussion. Moderated by Associate Artistic Director, Jason Parrish, the playwrights will talk about their plays, their work as writers, and what it takes to make a living as a playwright in the American Theatre. | Sponsored by Val & Darlene Arnold





FLORIDA REP EDUCATION DEPARTMENT VIRTUAL OFFERINGS



THE LARAMIE PROJECT: A Live Virtual Reading Broadcast from the Historic Arcade Theatre

by Moises Kaufman & The Members of Tectonic Theater Project

Directed by Kody C. Jones

Suggested Donation: $15 & $10 for Students



"The Laramie Project" is a classic piece of modern drama that addresses the brutal murder of an openly gay teenager, Matthew Shepard. Set in Laramie, Wyoming, the tragic incident sparked a national debate in 1998. Matthew Shepard was a twenty-one-year-old student at the University of Wyoming when his death galvanized a movement and changed the world.



MOCKINGBIRD

Adapted by Julie Jensen.

From the National Book Award-winning novel by Kathryn Erskine.'

Digital Tickets: $12 (information coming soon)

Florida Rep Education's popular Theatre for Young Audiences Series is pleased to present this powerful new play for on-demand viewing.



Caitlin is an 11-year-old girl on the autism spectrum. Not all things make sense to her. Emotions are mysterious and voices are almost always too loud. Suddenly, she must grapple with the unthinkable: a mass shooting has taken her brother away. He was the one person who helped her cope. Now she is alone with her grieving father and a cacophony of children at school. She struggles to understand empathy, what facial expressions mean, and why a drawing might have more than one color.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You