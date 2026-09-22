FRANK & DEAN LIVE Tribute Show Coming to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
The one-night-only musical revue will celebrate Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Marilyn Monroe on October 3.
Frank & Dean Live: A Timeless Tribute will come to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre for one night only on October 3 at 7:30 p.m.
The musical revue celebrates the music, comedy and personalities of three American entertainment icons: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Marilyn Monroe.
Featuring Sinatra’s smooth vocals and signature style, Martin’s comedy and effortless charm, and a special appearance by Monroe, the production will combine classic songs, witty banter and musical performances.
The evening’s selections will range from romantic ballads to high-energy swing favorites, transporting audiences to the glitz and glamour of classic Las Vegas.
Tickets are on sale now and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.
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