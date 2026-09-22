 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

FRANK & DEAN LIVE Tribute Show Coming to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

The one-night-only musical revue will celebrate Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Marilyn Monroe on October 3.

By:
FRANK & DEAN LIVE Tribute Show Coming to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Frank & Dean Live: A Timeless Tribute will come to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre for one night only on October 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The musical revue celebrates the music, comedy and personalities of three American entertainment icons: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Marilyn Monroe.

Featuring Sinatra’s smooth vocals and signature style, Martin’s comedy and effortless charm, and a special appearance by Monroe, the production will combine classic songs, witty banter and musical performances.

The evening’s selections will range from romantic ballads to high-energy swing favorites, transporting audiences to the glitz and glamour of classic Las Vegas.

Tickets are on sale now and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Recent Articles
9 TO 5, OKLAHOMA!, WE WILL ROCK YOU, GREASE and WHITE CHRISTMAS Set for Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
9 TO 5, OKLAHOMA!, WE WILL ROCK YOU, GREASE and WHITE CHRISTMAS Set for Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
9/15/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS in Ft. Myers/Naples OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS
Florida Repertory Theatre (2/09-2/28)
Constellations in Ft. Myers/Naples Constellations
The Naples Players (3/31-5/02)
I Pagliacci by Ruggero Leoncavallo in Ft. Myers/Naples I Pagliacci by Ruggero Leoncavallo
Baker Park (3/24-3/25)
School of Rock: The Musical Young Actors Edition in Ft. Myers/Naples School of Rock: The Musical Young Actors Edition
Florida Repertory Theatre (9/18-9/27)
Buyer & Cellar by Jonathan Tolins in Ft. Myers/Naples Buyer & Cellar by Jonathan Tolins
The Studio Players (1/08-1/24)
Noël Coward’s PRIVATE LIVES in Ft. Myers/Naples Noël Coward’s PRIVATE LIVES
Noël Coward’s PRIVATE LIVES (4/06-5/09)
NEVER CAN SAY GOODBYE: The 70s Beehive Musical in Ft. Myers/Naples NEVER CAN SAY GOODBYE: The 70s Beehive Musical
Florida Repertory Theatre (3/16-4/04)
Murder On The Orient Express in Ft. Myers/Naples Murder On The Orient Express
The Naples Players (1/13-2/14)
Over the River & Through the Woods in Ft. Myers/Naples Over the River & Through the Woods
The Naples Players (10/07-10/25)
The Messiah by George Frideric Handel in Ft. Myers/Naples The Messiah by George Frideric Handel
Moorings Presbyterian Church (3/12-3/13)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets