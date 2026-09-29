Dear Evan Hansen to Open at Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
Directed by Kody C. Jones, the production features a cast including Danica Murray as Heidi Hansen and Cameron Rogers as Larry Murphy.
The Arts Bonita Actors Theatre presents its production of the award-winning musical 'Dear Evan Hansen,' running in the Hinman Auditorium from October 2 to 11.
The story follows Evan Hansen, a 17-year-old boy struggling with social anxiety and depression who has felt invisible his whole life. He writes letters to himself to practice positive thinking habits and mindfulness as an assignment from his therapist. After the death of his classmate, who happened to be in possession of one of those letters, Evan finds himself caught in the center of the aftermath in hopes of being seen by leaning into lies rather than telling the truth.
'Dear Evan Hansen' premiered off-Broadway in March of 2016 then made its Broadway debut in November of the same year. It's known for the overarching theme of mental health and the ways in which it can affect people and the songs 'You Will Be Found' and 'Waving Through a Window'.
'Dear Evan Hansen' started winning awards before its off-Broadway and Broadway productions. In the 2016 original Washington D.C production, it was awarded three awards and six nominations at the Helen Hayes Award. In the off-Broadway run, it was awarded a Drama League Award and a Drama Desk Award, and six Tony Awards and one Grammy Award in its time on Broadway in 2016 and 2017.
''Dear Evan Hansen' is a piercing production full of truth and discovery. It not only features amazing music, but it commands a story of self-empowerment that no one can forget,' said Kody C. Jones, Director.
'I think if you want to experience something that's so truly human and so beautiful and has a great representation of relationship among characters, I think it's going to be a really inspiring story for people to come see,' said Danica Murray, who plays Heidi Hansen.
'For someone considering seeing Dear Evan Hansen, I would say that it has a little bit of everything. It's part touching story about a family, and it's part mystery thriller in some parts of the story. But it's also a very uplifting story,' said Cameron Rogers, who plays Larry Murphy.
The production is recommended for ages 13+. It includes adult language/humor, discussion of drug/alcohol use, bullying, depression, manipulation, and mention of suicide.
Event Details
Dates & Times: Friday, October 2, 2026; 7 PM
Sunday, October 4, 2026; 2 & 7 PM
Thursday, October 8, 2026; 7 PM
Friday, October 9, 2026; 7 PM
Saturday, October 10, 2026; 7 PM
Sunday, October 11; 2 PM
Venue: Performing Arts Center, Hinman Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs
Ticket Information: $35 Tier 1 / $25 Tier 2 / $20 Tier 3 / $15 Student Tickets with Valid ID
An additional $4 ticketing processing/platform fee will be automatically displayed at point of purchase.
Tickets are available for purchase online or at the box office. For more information and ticket reservations, visit ArtsBonita.org or call (239) 495-8989.
About Arts Bonita
Arts Bonita is a vibrant cultural hub dedicated to enriching the lives of southwest Florida residents through the arts. Offering a wide range of performances, educational programs, and exhibitions, Arts Bonita supports the region's cultural vitality while fostering the growth and development of local talent. Through community outreach initiatives, the organization provides arts education to underserved populations and grants college scholarships to emerging artists. Arts Bonita's mission is to make the arts accessible to all and to inspire creativity and connection within the community.
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