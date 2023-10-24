Comedian Tom Papa Brings the Good Stuff Tour to BBMann in February

Comedian Tom Papa announced he'll bring his 2024 Good Stuff Tour to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7:30PM. Tickets will go on-sale Friday, October 27 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or at the Box Office which is temporarily located at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at FSW. The new tour will include all new material with more dates to be announced soon. For more information and tickets, visit Tompapa.com

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success as an actor, host, and author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage.

The comedian has had 5 highly rated stand-up specials on Netflix including his most recently Netflix special, What A Day! The special was taped at the iconic Wilbur Theatre in Boston. His other critically acclaimed specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out and Tom Papa Live in New York City, two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.

On June 6, 2023, Tom released his highly anticipated third book, We're All In This Together…..So Make Some Room. The book compiles comedic essays that aim to unite us through our stupidity. Every mistake has already been made, and this should bring us great comfort as we join together in our fight for survival, or at least in our attempt to get through the day. Whether we like it or not, we're all in this together.

In 2020, Tom released his second book, You're Doing Great! - And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, which was the follow-up to Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas both released by St Martin's Press, making “Summer Must Read” lists from Parade Magazine to The New York Post. Tom is also a contributing writer to the New Yorker Magazine.

Tom's highly rated podcast, Breaking Bread with Tom Papa, features Tom and his guest eating, drinking, and celebrating the true meaning of breaking bread with insightful, revealing and always funny conversations. He also hosts the popular daily Netflix radio show, What A Joke With Papa And Fortune on Sirius XM Channel 93 and the monthly show, Come To Papa Live on Channel 94.

Tom has starred in many fan-favorite films including Paper Spiders where he stared opposite Lily Taylor, The Informant opposite Matt Damon, Analyze That opposite Robert DeNiro, and The Haunted World of El Superbeasto opposite Paul Giamatti, where Tom played the voice of El Superbeasto. He can also be seen alongside Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in the HBO film, Behind the Candelabra, which was directed by Steven Soderbergh and won 11 Emmys.

On TV, Tom hosted the NBC series, The Marriage Ref, which ran for two seasons and had a recurring role opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the CBS series, The New Adventures of Old Christine.

Tom is currently on his Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour! and when he's not on the road, Tom lives in Los Angeles with his wife, two daughters, a cat and dog where he spends most of his time writing and baking bread. For more info on Tom go-to: www.tompapa.com.

Tom Papa: 2024 GOOD STUFF TOUR

Friday, January 12, 2024 - Knight Theater - Charlotte, NC

Saturday, January 13, 2024 - James K. Polk Theater - Nashville, TN

Sunday, January 14, 2024 - Lexington Opera House - Lexington, KY

Friday, January 19, 2024 - The Lyric - Baltimore, MD

Saturday, January 20, 2024 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall - Fort Myers, FL

Friday, February 2, 2024 - The Parker - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Saturday, February 3, 2024 and Sunday, February 4, 2024 - Key West Theater - Key West, FL *

Friday, February 16, 2024 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

Saturday, February 24, 2024 - Balboa Theatre - San Diego, CA

Sunday, February 25, 2024 - McCallum Theatre - Palm Desert, CA*

Friday, March 1, 2024 - Wachholz College Center - Kalispell, MT *

Friday, March 22, 2024 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Steinmetz Hall - Orlando, FL

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - State Theatre - Portland, ME

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Lebanon Opera House - Lebanon, NH

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - The Wilbur - Boston, MA

*Already on-sale