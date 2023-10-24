Comedian Tom Papa Brings the Good Stuff Tour to BBMann in February

The performance is on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7:30PM.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada Photo 4 Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada

Comedian Tom Papa Brings the Good Stuff Tour to BBMann in February

Comedian Tom Papa Brings the Good Stuff Tour to BBMann in February

Comedian Tom Papa announced he'll bring his 2024 Good Stuff Tour to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7:30PM. Tickets will go on-sale Friday, October 27 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or at the Box Office which is temporarily located at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at FSW. The new tour will include all new material with more dates to be announced soon. For more information and tickets, visit Tompapa.com 

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success as an actor, host, and author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage. 

The comedian has had 5 highly rated stand-up specials on Netflix including his most recently Netflix special, What A Day! The special was taped at the iconic Wilbur Theatre in Boston. His other critically acclaimed specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out and Tom Papa Live in New York City, two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.

On June 6, 2023, Tom released his highly anticipated third book, We're All In This Together…..So Make Some Room. The book compiles comedic essays that aim to unite us through our stupidity.  Every mistake has already been made, and this should bring us great comfort as we join together in our fight for survival, or at least in our attempt to get through the day.  Whether we like it or not, we're all in this together. 

In 2020, Tom released his second book, You're Doing Great! - And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, which was the follow-up to Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas both released by St Martin's Press, making “Summer Must Read” lists from Parade Magazine to The New York Post. Tom is also a contributing writer to the New Yorker Magazine.

Tom's highly rated podcast, Breaking Bread with Tom Papa, features Tom and his guest eating, drinking, and celebrating the true meaning of breaking bread with insightful, revealing and always funny conversations. He also hosts the popular daily Netflix radio show, What A Joke With Papa And Fortune on Sirius XM Channel 93 and the monthly show, Come To Papa Live on Channel 94.

Tom has starred in many fan-favorite films including Paper Spiders where he stared opposite Lily Taylor, The Informant opposite Matt Damon, Analyze That opposite Robert DeNiro, and The Haunted World of El Superbeasto opposite Paul Giamatti, where Tom played the voice of El Superbeasto. He can also be seen alongside Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in the HBO film, Behind the Candelabra, which was directed by Steven Soderbergh and won 11 Emmys.

On TV, Tom hosted the NBC series, The Marriage Ref, which ran for two seasons and had a recurring role opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the CBS series, The New Adventures of Old Christine.

Tom is currently on his Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour! and when he's not on the road, Tom lives in Los Angeles with his wife, two daughters, a cat and dog where he spends most of his time writing and baking bread. For more info on Tom go-to: www.tompapa.com.

Tom Papa: 2024 GOOD STUFF TOUR

Friday, January 12, 2024 - Knight Theater - Charlotte, NC

Saturday, January 13, 2024 - James K. Polk Theater - Nashville, TN

Sunday, January 14, 2024 - Lexington Opera House - Lexington, KY

Friday, January 19, 2024 - The Lyric - Baltimore, MD

Saturday, January 20, 2024 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall - Fort Myers, FL

Friday, February 2, 2024 - The Parker - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Saturday, February 3, 2024 and Sunday, February 4, 2024 - Key West Theater - Key West, FL *

Friday, February 16, 2024 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

Saturday, February 24, 2024 - Balboa Theatre - San Diego, CA

Sunday, February 25, 2024 - McCallum Theatre - Palm Desert, CA*

Friday, March 1, 2024 - Wachholz College Center - Kalispell, MT *

Friday, March 22, 2024 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Steinmetz Hall - Orlando, FL

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - State Theatre - Portland, ME

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Lebanon Opera House - Lebanon, NH

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - The Wilbur - Boston, MA

*Already on-sale




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
Gulfshore Playhouse to Present WINTER WONDERETTES, a Festive Jukebox Musical Review Photo
Gulfshore Playhouse to Present WINTER WONDERETTES, a Festive Jukebox Musical Review

Get ready for a festive and interactive experience at Gulfshore Playhouse's Winter Wonderettes. Running at the Norris Center in Naples, FL, this jukebox musical review promises to fill your hearts with holiday joy. Don't miss this delightful quartet as they perform timeless Christmas classics in four-part harmony.

2
Comedian Tom Papa Brings the Good Stuff Tour to BBMann in February Photo
Comedian Tom Papa Brings the Good Stuff Tour to BBMann in February

Comedian Tom Papa announced he'll bring his 2024 Good Stuff Tour to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7:30PM.

3
Paul Ankas Seven Decades Tour is Coming to to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Marc Photo
Paul Anka's Seven Decades Tour is Coming to to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in March

Paul Anka - Seven Decades Tour comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on March 12, 2024. Don't miss this concert featuring Paul Anka's hits from the last seven decades. Tickets on sale October 27.

4
Tickets on Sale This Week For TINA - The Tina Turner Musical at BBMann Photo
Tickets on Sale This Week For TINA - The Tina Turner Musical at BBMann

Tickets for the national tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical at BBMann will go on sale Friday, October 23 at 10AM for 8 performances from February 27 to March 3, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer in Ft. Myers/Naples Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
Music & Arts Community Center (11/09-11/09)
THE MOUNTAINTOP in Ft. Myers/Naples THE MOUNTAINTOP
Florida Repertory Theatre (12/12-1/14)
Hadestown in Ft. Myers/Naples Hadestown
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center (1/23-1/28)
Jazz at the MACC - Who will we be?: A Jazz Suite about the soul in Ft. Myers/Naples Jazz at the MACC - Who will we be?: A Jazz Suite about the soul
Music & Arts Community Center (3/07-3/07)
BEGUILED AGAIN in Ft. Myers/Naples BEGUILED AGAIN
Florida Repertory Theatre (9/19-10/29)
Harvey in Ft. Myers/Naples Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Ft. Myers/Naples To Kill a Mockingbird
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center (2/20-2/25)
Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4 in Ft. Myers/Naples Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4
Music & Arts Community Center (4/20-4/21)
OLEANNA in Ft. Myers/Naples OLEANNA
Florida Repertory Theatre (4/16-5/19)
It's a Wonderful Life (Live Radio Play) in Ft. Myers/Naples It's a Wonderful Life (Live Radio Play)
The Naples Players (12/08-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You