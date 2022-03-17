Cast and Crew Announced For THE INVISIBLE HAND At Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional theater and nationally recognized LORT theater member, will present the suspenseful and provocative political thriller, "The Invisible Hand." Written by Pulitzer-prize winning playwright Ayad Akhtar and directed by Kristen Coury, this show will run March 26 through April 16, 2022 with previews on March 24 and 25.

"The Invisible Hand" follows an American investment banker as he is held for ransom by a militant group in Pakistan. In exchange for a shot at freedom, the banker strikes a risky deal with his captors where he will teach them how to manipulate the financial market, but is the price of freedom something he's willing to pay? "The Invisible Hand" is a tense, evocative thriller that explores the clashes and commonalities between two different cultures using the universal language of money.

"Different references, themes, concepts and world events make me realize how relevant this play is. I'm interested in helping bridge the gaps between diverse populations of people who might not think they're the same as the other. One of the ways this play does this is through the lens of money," said Director and Gulfshore Playhouse CEO & Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury.

Four professional actors will be making their debut on the Gulfshore Playhouse stage, thanks to the help of casting director Michael Cassara.

The lead character of Nick Bright will be played by Kohler McKenzie. He has been seen Off-Broadway at the American Renaissance Theatre Company in "Kallie" and on NBC's "Blacklist."

Rishi Muhkherjee is a New York-based actor who will play the role of Dar. His theater credits include "Hamlet" and "Kiss" with the CalArts School of Theater. Muhkherjee has also appeared on screen in "Law & Order: SVU" and "Last Diwali."

The role of Bashir will be played by Aby Moongamackel, an MFA graduate from Rutgers University and a classically trained actor from Shakespeare's Globe London. His most recent credits include "As You Like It" at Shakespeare's Globe and on the Emmy-winning HBO series "Succession."

Tony Mirrcandani as Imam Saleem. This will be his second performance in "The Invisible Hand" after the premiere at Milwaukee Repertory Theater. He could also be seen in "The Who & The What" at Round House Theatre and in movies such as Summit Entertainment's "Ender's Game."

Rounding out the cast are the show's two understudies: Buddy Haardt, who was recently in "The Carpenter" at The Alley Theatre and Mohammad Saleem, seen last in "The Wayward Daughter of Judah the Prince" at NYC's Theatre for the New City.

"The Invisible Hand" creative team includes lighting designer José Santiago, known recently for his work on "Radio Golf" at Gulfshore Playhouse. Costume designer Renee Baker has been designing for nearly a decade with creative credits at Gulfshore Playhouse for "Native Gardens" and "Love Letters." Scenic designer Riw Rakkulchon is a new addition to the team, working most recently as the assistant set designer on Broadway's "Pass Over." The original music and soundscape design is by Michael Keck, whose LORT theater credits include "Intimate Apparel" at the Guthrie Theatre and "I Am A Man" at Arena Stage. Returning to the theater as production stage manager is Jamie A. Eckhold who last worked on "Higher" by Jeffrey Binder.

The creative team will be assisted by Rishan Dhamija, cultural consultant and Zeke Bocklage, fight choreographer.

Tickets for "The Invisible Hand" are on sale now starting at $45. Preview performances on March 24 and 25 are priced at $38. Visit gulfshoreplayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY for more information.