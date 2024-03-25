CARRIE THE MUSICAL Comes To TheatreZone in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Carrie: The Musical, the thriller based on Stephen King's first published novel, is coming to TheatreZone Thursday, April 25. Set in the present in the small New England town of Chamberlain, Maine, Carrie is a multi-layered coming-of-age story dealing with feelings of isolation, bullying and religious fanaticism.

“Carrie is a high-energy thriller based on an iconic book and film with all the horror and dark humor of Stephen King's novel,” said TheatreZone founder and artistic director, Mark Danni. “Audiences familiar with the book and film will be on the edges of their seats with our highly dramatic production about the plight of a misfit with a unique gift.”

Carrie White, played by Keeley Pendergrass, is repressed by a domineering, ultra-religious mother, Margaret White (McLean Peterson). She is tormented by her peers at school for being different, despite the understanding and sympathy of a teacher, Miss Gardener (Jennifer Wingerter). Her efforts to fit in lead to a dramatic and violent confrontation during the senior prom, when an unimaginably cruel joke is played on her.

The bullying of Carrie is led by the high school queen Chris Hargensen (Grace Fluharty), and schoolmate Billy Nolan (Bobby MacDonell). The story is narrated by the cross examination of Sue Snell (Brianna Bauch), who discovers compassion and empathy for Carrie — too late.

Carrie's otherness is amplified when she finds that she can move things with her mind, called telekinesis. She represses her telekinesis, but it is discovered by her mother who views the telekinesis as punishment for sin.

“What does it cost to be kind,” a lyric in the musical, serves as a mantra for the story, examining the way people treat each other and how a choice can make a difference in someone's life.

Music is by Academy Award winner Michael Gore (Fame, Terms of Endearment), with lyrics by Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose).

“Carrie is a powerful, modern, pop-rock musical with amazing ballads and energizing moments,” remarked Danni. He shared that, “The composers integrate high energy pop songs for the ensemble with more power ballads for the mother-daughter relationship.”

The band is led by Music Director Charles Fornara and features seven musicians who play keyboards, bass, drums, guitars, and cello.

The show is directed by Mark Danni with choreography handled by TheatreZone's Associate Artistic Director Karen Molnar Danni.

Carrie: The Musical will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 25-28 and May 2-5, and at 2 p.m. April 27-28 and May 5. The musical is sponsored by Garage Doors of Naples.

Tickets are $50, $65 or $85, depending on seat selection.