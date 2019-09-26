BWW Review: THE CRUCIBLE at The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

THE CRUCIBLE at The Laboratory Theater of Florida tells a fictional story that revolves around the true events of the Salem witch trials.

THE CRUCIBLE is a very frustrating story, as the audience witnesses countless false accusations of witchcraft and many unfair trials against people who have done nothing wrong. It's a very intense and dark plot, but it does also become very confusing at times as you aren't sure what the truth really is. This show is very long, and that aspect, along with the many intricacies of the plot, was not necessarily my favorite. It becomes a very thick storyline and I think that sometimes can become tedious. However, despite this storyline not being my cup of tea personally, I encourage you to research the show and see if it is something that may interest you. The Lab always has great casts and crews who are clearly very passionate and put a lot of effort into their productions, and this one was no different; I have to applaud them for that.

The cast of THE CRUCIBLE is very large, and though it would get a bit too lengthy to discuss each of their profound performances, I do want to highlight Steven Coe's performance as John Proctor. I thought he did an excellent job of engaging the audience as he showed the frustration and emotions his character experienced throughout this story very well.

THE CRUCIBLE is playing at The Laboratory Theater of Florida now through October 12; get your tickets soon! For more information and to buy tickets, check out http://www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com, or call their box office at (239) 218-0481. The Laboratory Theater of Florida is located at 1634 Woodford Ave, Fort Myers, FL, 33901.

Photo Credit: Paula Sisk





