BWW Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Gulfshore Playhouse

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Gulfshore Playhouse, adapted by Joe Landry and directed by Peter Amster, tells this classic Christmas tale in a new, engaging way.

The cast of this show includes Jeffrey Binder as Jake Laurents, James Leaming as Freddie Filmore, Brian Owen as Harry "Jazzbo" Heywood, Andrea Prestinario as Sally Applewhite, and Keri Safran as Lana Sherwood. This show is especially unique because although these actors are portraying their own individual characters, they're also acting as multiple characters within their "radio broadcast" of It's A Wonderful Life. The production is presented as if you are witnessing these actors record a live radio broadcast adaptation of the film in Manhattan on Christmas Eve, and it was quite captivating to see this story shown in this way.

This entire cast had a lot of work to do in this production, and I was incredibly impressed with their execution. They created all of the sound effects and switched between characters flawlessly, including using different accents and movements and a variety of costume pieces and props. For a show like this, the cast has to work together quite well to create such an intricate and detailed show, and they most definitely did. I also really appreciated the small details in the show that paid tribute to Gulfshore Playhouse itself, as well as some jingles that were created specifically for the show and gave the audience quite a laugh.

If you're looking for a fun, entertaining production to enjoy this holiday season, I definitely recommend checking out IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Gulfshore Playhouse. It puts a unique spin on a Christmas story many people know and love, and even if you aren't familiar with the film, this is a great way to hear the story through a very well done production.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is playing now through December 29. Evening shows begin at 8 p.m.; matinees begin at 3 p.m. Show subscriptions are available and include priority seating, exclusive events, and discounted pricing. Tickets start at $42; all tickets are $38 two hours before a performance. For purchase information, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org or contact 866-811-4111.





