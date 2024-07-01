Arts Bonita to Hold Auditions For BROADWAY TODAY and HADESTOWN TEEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arts Bonita will present upcoming auditions for two exciting productions, "Broadway Today" and "Hadestown Teen," both directed by the renowned Kody C Jones.

BROADWAY TODAY

ATTENTION: Auditions for Broadway Today are video-only. You may use one submission to audition for both, but please make sure to specify below, should you want to audition for both.

Scheduled for auditions on July 19th, "Broadway Today" is a high-octane musical revue showcasing the newest and best songs in musical theatre. This production is open to performers aged 12 and up, and we encourage duets, trios, and solo auditions. The show will be written specifically for the actors we cast, making this a unique opportunity for performers to shine. Additionally, this production will serve as a significant fundraising event for our upcoming season. Rehearsals are set to take place from August 4th to 13th.

HADESTOWN TEEN

ATTENTION: Hadestown auditions are VIDEO ONLY, with CALLBACKS in-person for selected auditioners.

Arts Bonita is also calling for auditions for "Hadestown Teen," a captivating folk opera inspired by classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz. This production follows the intertwining love stories of Orpheus & Eurydice and Hades & Persephone, offering a deeply resonant and hopeful theatrical experience. Video auditions will be held on August 8th from 4-7 PM and are open to performers aged 14-19. Rehearsals will begin on September 5th, with performances scheduled for October 18th-20th.

Director Kody C Jones brings a wealth of experience and a passion for theatre to these productions. His direction promises to deliver outstanding performances and unforgettable experiences for both the cast and the audience.

Arts Bonita is committed to fostering talent and providing exceptional theatrical experiences. We invite all passionate and talented performers to audition and be part of our vibrant artistic community. For more information visit ArtsBonita.org

