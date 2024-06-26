Area Stage & Loxen Productions Presents Premiere Of Immersive THE LITTLE MERMAID In Miami

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In commemoration of Area Stage's 35th Anniversary, the critically acclaimed company in a new partnership with Loxen Productions, has announced the 90-minute immersive theatrical experience of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Audiences will step into a mystical seaside tavern where sailors and pirates share myths of mermaids and adventure in a brand new space carved out of an empty warehouse at Sunset Place Mall in South Miami designed by Frank J Oliva under the creative vision of director Giancarlo Rodaz. The experience will begin July 11th for preview with the opening night on July 13th at 7pm.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved tales and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages, with music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright. After a successful sold-out run at the Arsht Center last summer, award-winning Director and Creative Giancarlo Rodaz returns to direct with his creative team. Area Stage will indulge local audiences with this unforgettable immersive experience. A Miami native, Giancarlo grew up in the theatre, working in all areas of production. As Miami New Times Best Director ‘23, Giancarlo has made substantial contributions to the artistic identity of the South Florida cultural landscape.

Area Stage and Loxen are extremely proud of the cast of actors, a mix of diverse, young talent from all around the country. It merits to mention that Jonathan Chisolm, a nonbinary actor, will be playing the role of Ursula and Delaney Benson will play the role of the Little Mermaid. Delaney is the daughter of Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel in Disney's 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid.

In 2023, this production was nominated for the Carbonell Award for Best Musical and Best Set Design. Frank J Oliva won the Carbonell Award for Best Set Design and is coming back to Miami to re-design the stage for this new experience.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Area Stage is hosting ‘An Evening Under The Sea,' the 35th-anniversary gala of Disney's The Little Mermaid, taking place on July 13th, 2024. Join Area Stage to commemorate 35 years of theater excellence in the Miami arts community.

To learn more visit areastage.org/mermaid.

ABOUT AREA STAGE

Area Stage is a non-profit organization founded in 1989 by John and Maria Rodaz on principles of artistic innovation, education and inclusion. Throughout its 35-year history, this nationally recognized and critically-acclaimed organization has striven to bring extraordinary theatrical experiences to members of the community, consequently becoming one of South Florida's most influential cultural institutions. In addition to its award-winning mainstage productions, Area Stage houses a world-class Conservatory, which provides professional training to hundreds of young aspiring artists each year, as well as the Inclusion Theatre Project, a program that offers similar opportunities to participants with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Area Stage celebrates 35 years of artistic excellence this year with the return of the sold-out immersive production of Disney's The Little Mermaid this Summer.

ABOUT LOXEN

Loxen Productions, LLC was founded in 2019 by Benjamin Leon IV with the mission of providing artistic opportunities to the remarkable talent, both artistic and technical, living and working in South Florida, fostering their growth, as well as the growth of the entire arts community in our area. During the company's first five years, its productions of In the Heights, Cabaret, Little Shop of Horrors, The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee and Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein have received high praise from critics and audiences alike for their artistic excellence. The company has presented its shows at a variety of venues such as the Ziff Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Miami, Florida International University, Miramar Cultural Center and the historic ARTime Theater in Southwest Miami and looks forward to this new partnership with Area Stage.

CREATIVE TEAM

Frank J Oliva (Set Design), Joe Naftal (Lighting Design), Maria Banda-Rodaz and Sofia Ortega (Costume Design), Irma Becker (Choreography), Luciano Cortes and Lauren Gaspard (Movement Directors), Erik Sanko and Jessica Grindstaff, Phantom Limb (Puppets), Katie Duerr (Associate Music Director), Michael Day (Musical Director), Giancarlo Rodaz (Creative Vision and Director).

CAST

Delaney Benson (Ariel), Henry Thrasher (Prince Eric), Imran Hylton (Sebastian), Amanda Harris (Flounder), Jonathan Chisolm (Ursula), Tico Chiriboga (Flotsam), Luke Surretsky (Jetsam, Grimsby), John Mazuelos (King Triton, Chef Louis, Pilot), Laura Plyler (Scuttle, Andrina), Greta Hicks (Aquata, Carlotta), Matisse Carmack (Arista, u/s Ariel), Donesha Rose (Atina), Lauren Horgan (Adella), Katie Duerr (Allana). Ensemble: Ava Bean, Nicole Becker, Carlos Bravo, David Velasco.

