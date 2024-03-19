Angie Radosh Will Lead HELLO DOLLY! at LPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hello Dolly! will close out the 2024 Broadway at LPAC season. The production, which will star three-time Carbonell Award-winning actress Angie Radosh as the irrepressible Dolly Gallagher Levi, will run from April 4th through April 21st at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.



“I am absolutely thrilled and humbled at the idea of doing this role...it has been on my bucket list for a long time,” Radosh says. “Every actor has their bucket list and as the years go by, the list gets shorter and roles pass us by....When I first read The Matchmaker so many years ago, I fell in love with the character of Dolly Levi and then, seeing Carol Channing in Hello Dolly! ...well, that really made me appreciate the character even more....and here I am getting ready to finally bring this wonderful woman to life!!”



Hello, Dolly! is based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 farce The Merchant of Yonkers, which Wilder revised and retitled The Matchmaker in 1954. The musical, with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman, and book by Michael Stewart, follows the romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher Levi, turn-of-the century matchmaker and ‘woman who arranges things’, as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the ‘well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire’ Horace Vandergelder.



Hello, Dolly! premiered on Broadway on January 16, 1964, at the St. James Theatre. Opening with Carol Channing in the title role, the show ultimately ran for 2,844 performances, making it - at the time - the longest-running Broadway musical in history. Among its many awards, Dolly garnered 10 1964 Tonys (including Best Musical, Author, and Composer/Lyricist) and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



Michael Ursua will do double duty as the show’s Director and Music Director, and Alex Jorth will serve as the production’s choreographer. Hello Dolly! is produced by Kevin Barrett and Arts Center Management.



“Hello Dolly! happens to be one of my all-time favorite musicals and its composer and lyricist, Jerry Herman, remains my favorite composer,” Ursua says. It is an absolute classic in musical theatre. The characters are loveable, and the audience can identify with their desire for romance and adventure. They bravely choose to step out of their comfort zones for love and yes, for money (which is really just a way to live generously of course). And Dolly helps each of them find their way and find each other. In the end it is community that is the prize. I am encouraged by these characters … encouraged to be brave, to love more, to be more generous and to dance whenever, however, with whomever I can.”



Ursua has assembled a stellar cast to populate Dolly’s 1898 New York setting – along with Radosh, Christopher Dreeson will star as Horace Vandergelder, with Sam Joseph as Cornelius Hackl, Ally Rosenblum (Star of LPAC’s 2023 production of Always…Patsy Cline) as Irene Molloy, Kristi Rose Mills as Minnie Fay, Joel Hunt as Barnaby Tucker, Erica Kaylee as Ermengarde, Dru Loman as Ambrose Kemper, Britte Steele as Ernestina, and Lovell Rose as Rudolph.



Ensemble members are Bryce Bayer, Nia Bourne, Kalista Curbelo, Eytan Deray, Alexandra Dow, Desir Dumerjuste, Stephen Eisenwasser, Eli Flynn, Santiago Garza, Amanda Lopez, Michael Materdomini, Izaiah Scott, Caroline Slagle, Larry Toyter, Alexandra Van Hasselt, and Herbert Welch.



Tickets for Hello Dolly! are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://www.lpacfl.com, or by calling the LPAC box office at 954-777-2055. Tickets range in price from $45 to $65.



The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center is located at 3800 NW 11th Place (33311), in the Central Broward Regional Park on the Northeast corner of Sunrise Boulevard and State Road 7. For more information about LPAC visit https://www.lpacfl.com.